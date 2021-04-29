Accessing free wireless internet is now a walk in the park at the Pine City Public Library. The library has extended its free Wi-Fi service to include Robinson Park, 200 Fifth St. SE, on the north side of the building.
Wireless internet is available at all East Central Regional Library branches. No password is needed to access the network, called “ECRL Public Access.” Guests just need to open their web browser, and they will be presented with the library’s Acceptable Use Policy page. Click on “I Agree” to begin using the library’s wireless access.
The Pine City Public Library is located at 300 Fifth St. in the downtown area. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or call the library at 320-629-6403.
Libraries now open
In case you missed it, all locations of the East Central Regional Library are open to the public for browsing and computer appointments. Curbside pickup is still available for patrons who prefer it.
Open hours vary at each location; the public can always find the information they need by visiting ecrlib.org or talking to a friendly staff member on the phone 320-679-2642 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Please note that face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines are in place inside all ECRL locations.
ECRL patrons have access to thousands of books, in a variety of formats like large print, compact disc, eBook and eAudio. The library also offers a wide array of kits to try out new activities, including Active Living, Brain Fitness, Reminiscence and Play and Learn.
The library also launched its new board game collection. Titles like Splendor, Trekking the National Parks, Ticket to Ride, Trivial Pursuit Family Edition, Mysterium, Azul, Seven Wonders, and many, many more are available for check-out.
Library cardholders may also want to try new Binge Box and Great Courses DVD collections, while online databases such as Brainfuse’s HelpNow (tutoring) and JobNow (career guidance), MyHeritage (genealogy), Mango (language) and Chilton’s (automobile repair) are always available even when the library doors are closed.
