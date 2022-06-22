Freedom Fest and other fun events are happening this weekend! The Pine City community will be welcoming back Freedom Fest in full-force as a line-up of fun, family-friendly events will be taking place on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m at the Pine County Fairgrounds. The activities will culminate with a street dance in the evening and fireworks display at dusk.
Live music, theater and comedy will be provided, along with a car show, kids activities, food and beverages and a variety of vendor displays. See page 9 for all the details!
But don’t forget about Art in the Park on Friday evening, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Park! The White Sidewalls will be rocking the park with a meal served by the Pine City Lions. And on Sunday, Solid Rock in the Park will be held at Robinson Park in Pine City from 1 - 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.