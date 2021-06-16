Pine City’s annual celebration of patriotism, sunshine, and summer fun is returning to the Pine County Fairgrounds this year on Saturday, June 26 for a full day of activities, capped off by community-sponsored fireworks at 10:15 p.m..
Pine City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Becky Schueller said that she and other organizers are thrilled to be able to gather with the rest of the community for one of the highlights of summer.
“Freedom Fest is back, and I’m so excited for it,” she said. “It has been a whirlwind of planning.”
She noted that organizations are beginning to recover from a year of COVID-19.
“We’ve tried some new things, which is pretty exciting, and then we’ve got all the favorites like the car show and the fireworks. So it’s going to happen, and it’s going to be fabulous.”
WCMP has announced the return of the Medallion Hunt, where one lucky winner will win $500 cash. Listen live at 8:30 a.m. beginning on Monday, June 21.
On June 26, the Freedom Fest triathlon kicks off at 8 a.m., then the Pine Classic Cruisers Car Club will host the Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Schueller noted that a number of artists, home-based businesses and farmers’ market vendors will host vendor booths during that time – and she is especially looking forward to entertainment for the kids at the Bandshell with shows by Pine City’s own Etta and Larry (the lobster) at 11 a.m. and The Flyers at noon.
Inside the Event Center, Doctor Kielbasa, will be cranking out high-energy polka from 1 - 4 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. show from Buffalo Head Band. The evening will be capped off by the 10:15 p.m. fireworks show.
“The fireworks would not be possible without the support of many wonderful businesses and organizations,” Schueller said. “We are so grateful for their contributions.”
She said she is thrilled to be this busy after a year of social distancing.
“Having people back in person, being able to see people and talk to people – you just really remember how excited the community is about doing these kinds of activities. That makes it rewarding and fun, and I’m excited to be back doing it.”
