Graduation party season has provided many opportunities to chat with community members about what’s happening in the school district. Here’s a little highlight of the frequently asked questions.
Question 1: The elementary school has a sinking wing. What does that have to do with the high school? As a district, we have been working with an architectural firm to review all the facilities for the school. With news stories at the state and national levels, safety rose to the top of concerns throughout the district facilities. School districts are responsible for prioritizing the safety and security of the students and staff. Remodeling can include measures to create a safer environment.
At the high school, some problems include the level of security at the front entrance, the noise and congestion level throughout the building, and the media center is now divided into classrooms, nursing labs, and no longer a quiet space to work.
Question 2: Why is the district office moving? Short answer – it’s currently out of the plan. Moving the district office was one of hundreds of ideas that popped out during our hundreds of hours of reviewing the district’s needs with staff and community members. The thought behind the idea . . . If the district office moved, that would open space up for the high school. However, future conversations included the domino effect of moving the offices, and remodeling would be expensive. Why are we moving offices just to build new offices? Some ideas seemed great during the conversation and were later tossed out after thinking through the logistics.
Question 3: What about Car City? We spend a lot of time discussing Car City. School districts have different standards than the typical business. The soil corrections would be expensive. Over the years, the copper pipes and plumbing were unexpectedly “removed” from the building. Replacing this would be a significant expense.
Overall, the school district buildings (even the “new high school”) have been used for decades and require renovations to address issues such as deteriorating plumbing, outdated electrical systems, and structural concerns. Remodeling helps to ensure the safety and functionality of the school environment.
If you have questions or would like a tour, feel free to contact me - cstolp@isd578.org or stop by the district office. It’s a Great day to be a Dragon!
Cindy Stolp is the superintendent of Pine City Schools.
