When Superintendent Joe Hobson hired Sandi Frerich in November 1989, it wasn’t just for the Pine City K-12 Schools, but for Pine Technical College as well. The PTC portion of the job was changed with the 1995 MNSCU “Mega-Merger.” She started by doing mostly data entry and filing.
That position soon expanded into Business Manager’s Secretary, Accounts Payable Clerk, and Payroll Specialist. In addition to working with school district finance, Ms. Frerich has served sometimes over the years as Fall Play Director, One-Act Director, and Assistant Speech Coach.
One of her favorite tasks was reconciling the bank statements. She did that every month until 2017, when the district switched to the current software program. As her career moved on, Sandi was part of ongoing changes in technology as well as numerous facility and program changes.
When not at school working on payroll and accounts payable, Sandi and her husband, Ralph, ran Frerichs’ Nursery and raised three sons – Joe, Nathan, and Alex. With their “green thumbs”, the family still has plants that Alex got in early childhood classes and elementary school.
Now they plan to have more time for plants, the environment, and their Frerichs’ Nursery business, because Ralph has also retired this summer. They also plan on spending more time with their four grandchildren.
