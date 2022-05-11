Brent Weiss knew what he wanted back in 1987 when he drove into Pine City for his interview at the elementary school for a physical education position. Having grown up in Crookston, Minnesota, where the nearest lake was twenty-five miles away, he immediately fell in love with the lakes and river surrounding the town.
At the time, Weiss had just graduated from Moorhead State University in Moorhead, Minnesota. During his first couple of years at Moorhead, Weiss was undecided as to a career path. What he was sure of was that he loved watching and playing sports and had always been interested in coaching.
These interests eventually led to his major in K-12 physical education with a minor in health, a licensure for adaptive physical education and a coaching certification. With those credentials, Weiss got his first teaching job. As it turned out, thirty-five years later, it would be his only teaching job.
Weiss started his career in Pine City teaching kindergarten through second grade, but after his first year, the position to teach upper elementary became available, and Weiss took over second through sixth grade physical education. He says, “I never looked back,” and has remained at that position for the past thirty-four years.
Weiss’s coaching career also started immediately upon being hired in Pine City, and through the years, he has coached softball, boys’ basketball, football and baseball. This past year has been the only year that Weiss has not coached some sport. In addition to teaching and coaching, during Weiss’s second year at Pine City, he was asked if he would be interested in teaching drivers education, so he completed the certification and has taught classroom and behind the wheel ever since.
Somehow even with all the teaching, coaching and drivers education, Weiss still found the time to meet and woo lovely, hometown girl, Laura Schuler. They married in September of 1990 and raised an “incredible” daughter and now have two “awesome” grandchildren.
As Weiss looks forward to retirement, he will not be leaving all of his responsibilities behind. He plans to continue teaching drivers education for awhile yet, while doing some of the things he hasn’t had much time for over the last three and a half decades. He has a list of home improvement projects to get to and will definitely be spending more time with the grandkids. He and Laura enjoy camping and will now be able to do more of that in the fall when the mosquitoes and humidity are more tolerable. He will also have more time for ice fishing, hunting and wine making. He says he might even try golf again, which according to him, is something he failed at miserably years ago.
Looking back on his career, Weiss says teaching becomes part of your social being if you are at it long enough, and the relationships that are formed are irrefutable.
He says, “I think what kept me in Pine City all these years was the great friendships with other teachers and coaches.” But for Weiss, it goes even deeper than friendship. He says, “The relationships I have had with my students and athletes are like they are an extended part of my family.”
Weiss would like to thank the community for allowing him to become part of their families through his teaching and coaching, but mostly he is grateful that they were willing to share all their awesome children with him over the last thirty-five years.
