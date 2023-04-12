When a former Pine City church, located at the corner of 5th Ave. SW and 8th Street SW, closed its doors in 2016, a well-known local couple came to the rescue and reclaimed it as their home while maintaining the feel and integrity of the original building.
The original building on the property was constructed in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church, and by 1922, the congregation was outgrowing its space. In 1927, the wood building was demolished, making way for the more ornate and larger brick building. Some of the original materials and items housed in the former church were saved and used in the new church.
The building served the Methodist congregation for nearly 80 years before closing its doors due to dwindling membership. Evergreen Community Church then occupied the building for a few years and also closed, putting the building back on the market.
Enter the Scholins.
“We just lived a block north of here and always thought it was such a beautiful building,” said Brian Scholin, “and when it dropped in price a second time, we decided to purchase it.”
At the time, Brian’s wife, Judy Scholin, had a broken leg and was unable to get up the stairs to the bedroom of their current house and was struggling with some other health issues, so the fact that the building had an elevator was appealing to the couple.
Scholin’s daughter, Anna, lived in Oakland, California at the time and spent some time designing tiny houses. The Scholins enlisted the help of their daughter, sent her the measurements of the church and Anna came up with some ideas for a floor plan. Soon an architect was hired and a final design was completed.
Though the purchase price was low, around $68,000, the overall project would add another $300,000 or so to take care of the problems a building of that size would have sitting vacant for two years. “The building was in such bad shape and required a lot of work,” recalled Brian. “The heating system froze twice and pumped steam all over the building, destroying some of the walls.”
Beyond the needed repairs and remodeling that would be required to inhabit such a building, a garage was also needed and built on the property.
Brian and Judy are retired teachers so felt with the help of contractors, family and friends, they could take on a project of this magnitude. And being a local historian, Judy was able to highlight much of the church’s history during the renovation process.
The former sanctuary had a 22-foot ceiling that would not be practical for a home. So as part of the new floor plan, the ceilings were dropped down to 14 feet with dormers to allow for natural lighting. The main living space would be built in the former sanctuary and be divided into two sections, one for Brian and Judy’s main living space, with the other side to the north being an apartment for guests.
Other renovations included an added wall at the top of the stairs in the back entry, which serves as the main entry for the home now, along with another wall in the hallway of the top floor, new windows, new heating and cooling system, new LED lights, a new fireplace, insulation, and a number of other additions to make the former church a home.
Many of the stained glass windows were left in place or moved to another location in the home and replaced with clear glass so the couple could see outside. In the book that Judy and Anna put together on the journey titled “The Priorly,” the stained glass windows were noted. “[The] simple geometric arrangements of leaded glass in opalescent yellow and green, with red crosses (the windows are in great magnificent shape for their age), add a ton of character to the place,” states an excerpt.
The former choir loft, with a beautiful stained glass window depicting Christ as a shepherd facing the west, was walled in and now serves as storage, but the stained glass window remains. Scholins said that the windows on the west side were all boarded up, so this was a wonderful surprise, they stated.
When asked if the couple has heard any spooky noises in the former church building, Brian responded that the only noise they hear is the creaking of the original floorboards when people walk across the room. “The basement was vaguely creepy, but it was all still very nice,” he added.
After the needed renovations were completed, the couple moved in full-time in 2018 and held an open house and fundraiser for “A Place for You” homeless shelter. The couple has continued work on the home and says they still have more things they plan to do.
The Scholins were gracious enough to allow this reporter into their home. Enjoy the photos on this page with descriptions of the changes they have made.
The renovation process and historical details were documented and can be found on the website, https://thepriorly.wordpress.com/ and on “The Priorly” Facebook page.
“This is a really pleasant place to live with all the windows and being high up, almost like living in a park,” said Brian. “In the old house, we had a lot of different rooms, and now we can kind of see each other.”
