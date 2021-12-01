It might be the well-rehearsed wrestling moves or the counseling skills developed working with adolescents, but for former Pine City High School social studies teacher and wrestling coach, Milo Allen, it was the calling of the State Patrol’s higher values that made him make a change.
Allen, who began his teaching career in 2008 as a social studies teacher in Pine City, stepped away from teaching last year and has now graduated from the Minnesota State Patrol Academy along with 34 other cadets on October 22.
When asked about the career change, Allen said that he felt his skills weren’t being fully utilized in education. Having been trained in wrestling and later becoming a high school wrestling coach, along with the people and counseling skills he’s gained from his years in teaching, made him a perfect fit for a State Trooper.
“I realized many of the skills I possess would be a good fit for law enforcement,” said Allen. “The longer I was teaching, I felt my skills weren’t being used fully.”
Allen said he’s always admired the State Patrol for their discipline and integrity and has family working as State Troopers.
“I chose the Minnesota State Patrol because of their values: respect, integrity, courage, honor, and excellence,” said Allen. “I wholeheartedly believe in these values, and that’s the organization I wanted to work for.”
But the position didn’t come easy.
The Minnesota State Patrol Academy is a modified stress environment that takes place at Camp Ripley, in Little Falls, for 14 weeks. The biggest challenge at the academy, noted Allen, was the mental struggle each day to continue.
“Each day of the academy was built upon the previous day, and the patrol’s focus is to make us successful,” recalled Allen. “But getting through that struggle was one of the most rewarding parts of completing the Academy. Knowing that no matter what they threw at us, I could do it.”
Allen said that training gave him the confidence to enter into the 12 weeks of field training he is now in.
At the Academy graduation, Allen was voted as commencement speaker by the other cadets. There he gave an encouraging speech about the challenges of training and values he looked forward to upholding in the role of State Patrol.
Looking ahead, Allen will now be headed to the St. Cloud district to work and is looking forward to the change each day and the challenges each shift will bring. But he also is reflective of his time in Pine City working as a teacher, coach and friend to many.
“I have enjoyed the past 10 years living in Pine City as an educator,” said Allen. “We have many friends who have become like family and have helped us grow. It’ll be difficult to head out to a new part of the state, but we’ve been called out to that area and it’s time to go there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.