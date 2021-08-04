Did you know that Voyageur Bottle Shop is a municipal liquor store? We have been in business since the early 1950s. When the city first opened it was as a bar for the locals to come and enjoy a drink with friends and family. In the late 1970s the addition of the off-sale was added and then in the early 1990s the bar was closed and the off-sale liquor store was expanded. We have done two extensive remodels since then; one in 2006 and more recently in 2017.
As a municipal liquor store we have two goals in mind. We strive to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors and those already obviously intoxicated while also generating income for the city, which in turn helps reduce the taxes for the city residents and business owners. Over the past twenty years the liquor store has transferred over $2,000,000 into the general fund for operations and capital expenditures. YES! 2 million dollars. These funds help reduce the cost of city operations and capital expenses for which the taxpayers would otherwise be paying for.
Curb-Side Service
The Voyageur Bottle Shop staff is awesome and willing to go beyond to serve our customers. We consistently bring in new products that everyone is asking for. We offer curb-side service for anyone who wants the convenience of our staff doing the shopping for you and delivering your purchase out to your car. If you’re interested in our curb-side service, just call the store at 320-629-2020 to place your order and schedule a pickup time with our staff.
In-Store Tastings
Every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. we offer in-store tastings. These tastings are a way for our customers to try beers, wines, liquors and beverages new to the market. We post the product we are tasting to our Facebook page early each week.
Discounts
We offer a Senior discount every Wednesday to those customers 55 and older. More recently, we are excited to have added a Military Appreciation discount every day to those who have served or are currently serving in any military branch of the United States.
Hours of Operations
Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Find us on Facebook
We are working very hard to get information out to our customers and the community through our Facebook page (facebook.com/voyageurbottleshop). By liking and following our page you will know when we get new and highly sought after products like Busch Light Apple. We will also use our Facebook page for product announcements, tasting information, special promotions, upcoming events and more. We hope you will like and follow us.
Thank you to all our customers. We truly appreciate your business.
City seeking committee members
The Pine City Council is seeking citizens with diverse backgrounds and experiences to play a crucial role in public policy development, project review and the delivery of services through participation on various City committees. No experience is necessary, however the City would like to see residents who have an interest in the committee’s subject matter to consider applying.
Planning Commission – guides the preparation and maintenance of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, conducts hearings and makes recommendations to the City Council on proposed changes affecting land uses within the City, and considers site plan reviews and conditional use permits. Currently two openings
Economic Development Authority (EDA) – seeks to improve the economic condition of Pine City by attracting incoming businesses and supporting those already here.
Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA) – is an entity established by the City of Pine City to help facilitate housing needs in our community. Currently two openings
Parks & Recreation Committee – is responsible for making recommendations for improvements and capital expenditures for City parks and recreation programs. Currently one opening
Public Works Committee – is responsible for the identification, review, and monitoring of issues which may affect the general maintenance and operations of the City’s water, sewer and roads. Currently five openings
Liquor Committee – provides supervision and guidance on municipal liquor operations and makes recommendations concerning marketing, sales, staffing, inventory, purchasing, and facilities. Currently three openings
Ordinance Review Committee – reviews approved Ordinances, drafts ordinance revisions and presents their recommendations for City Council approval. Currently six openings
Library Board – provides guidance and recommendations to City Council for the library budget and library facilities maintenance. Currently one opening
Find out more at https://pinecity.govoffice.com/index.asp?SEC=DB127218-DE90-4E41-9A87-AD1092AEA8ED&DE=9445A7BD-5D4C-46E0-A497-168E76AE4DE7
Please contact the City with any questions at 320-629-2575 or via email at info@pinecitygov.com.
