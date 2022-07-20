As the COVID-19 pandemic presses on through 2022, adjustments are being made to continue protecting frontline workers. A new law reinstated may help.
A law that was put in place to provide workers’ compensation benefits for employees who contracted COVID-19 expired on December, 31, 2021. The law presumed that employees contracted COVID-19 while working and therefore made employees eligible for benefits.
Frontline workers that were covered included peace and police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, health care providers, nurses or assistive employees in a healthcare, homecare or long-term care workers who worked with COVID-19 patients, correctional officers or security officers at correctional facilities, and child-care providers who are required to provide child care for the children of first responders and health care workers under the Governor’s executive orders.
The reinstated law, which went into effect July 1, 2022, covers employees who contract COVID-19 on or after February 3, 2022. The newly reinstated law will expire on January 13, 2023. Rep. Dan Wolgamott (DFL-St. Cloud) and Sen. Jeff Howe (R-Rockville) sponsored the reinstatement.
For more information or to apply for Frontline workers compensation, go to www.frontlinepay.mn.gov.
