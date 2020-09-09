On Aug. 21 the Pine City Area Chamber hosted their annual golf tournament in partnership with the Pine City Country Club. It was a beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors, even if it was slightly warmer than their usual June event. Thanks to event sponsors and participating teams, the Chamber was able to raise over $2,000 this year. While this amount does not compare to what their normal fundraiser looks like, Chamber members were grateful to those that were able to contribute in some way. These funds are necessary for effective operations for the Pine City Chamber offices.
Men’s Division Champions for 2020 were Frandsen Investment Service. Pictured are Bob Root and Joe Mikyska. Not pictured: Tom Gahler and Loren Samuelson
Mixed Division Champions for 2020 were Lake Appeil. The Lake Appeil Team pictured: Matt Kurzahls, Cheri Peil, Kathy Scherer and Steve Ouradnik.
