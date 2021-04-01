Pine City officials have announced that $275,000 remains available for homeowners within the city limits of Pine City to repair their homes.
Those homeowners may be able to apply to two programs which can help them make lasting repairs to their homes:
• The first is the Small Cities Development Program, which is being offered through a partnership with Lakes & Pines Community Action Council, Inc.
• The second is the Affordable Housing Program, which is being offered through a collaboration with Cambridge State Bank with funding provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines.
The programs originally had over $400,000 available, but that amount has been whittled away as homeowners have taken advantage of the funds.
According to Pine City Community Development Director Lezlie Sauter, both of these programs still have funding so homeowners who meet the income eligibility guidelines are encouraged to apply.
“It takes a while to get quotes, it takes a while to get the work done, so I want people to apply now,” Sauter said.
For a household of one, the income limit is $40,550. The limit is $46,350 for a household of two, $52,150 for three, $57,900 for four, $62,550 for five, $67,200 for six, $71,800 for seven and $76,450 for eight.
Small Cities Development Program
Sauter said that the target area for this program has been expanded to homes located in Pine City’s “West-Central” neighborhood located south of the Snake River, north of Hillside Avenue SW and west of Main Street. The original target area included the “Fairgrounds” and “Woodpecker Ridge” neighborhoods. Overall, there remains enough funding to help an additional 10 homeowners with forgivable loans of up to $25,000.
Interested homeowners should contact Lakes & Pines at 320-679-1800 or email lap@lakesandpines.org to request an application.
Affordable Housing Program
As mentioned above, the city also has funds available from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines’ Affordable Housing Program to help income-eligible homeowners. To date, there remains enough funding to help up to three more homeowners with grants of up to $25,000 before the end of 2021.
Interested homeowners should contact the Pine City Community Development Department at 320-629-2575 or email info@pinecitygov.com to request an application.
Sauter noted that work must be completed by Dec. 31, 2021 for the Affordable Housing Program.
“We need people to apply that are eligible so we can get the funds out the door,” she said.
All program guidelines and application packets are available on the City’s website at: www.pinecitygov.com/housing.
