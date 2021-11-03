The Chmielewski family has been entertaining crowds with polka music for generations, going all the way back to 1882, and that fun continues with the return of the Chmielewski Funtime Show to Antenna TV.
A blast from the past week after week is waiting for you to tune in on Saturday at 11 a.m. or Sunday at 8 a.m. to Antenna TV in the Duluth/Superior area on Channel 21.2, channel 198 on Charter/Spectrum or channel 105 with MediaCom. “The Chmielewski Funtime Revisited Show” will bring back old footage from the 1970s through the 1990’s. Many of these long-lost episodes have been in storage for over 40 years and have not been viewed since they originally aired.
Tune in to watch the Northland’s favorite “Funtime Polka Band” play their unique style of polka.
Check your local listings for exact showtimes and channel numbers for Antenna TV in your area.
