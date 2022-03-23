O
ne of the greatest joys I have had in life is taking an old piece of furniture I have an affection for, stripping away the old finish, repairing what needs repaired, applying the right color stain and then applying the final finish to the piece, thereby ending up with a usable and functional piece of furniture that will be enjoyed by others for many years to come.
Even though I’ve just described the whole process in only four lines, I have never worked on a piece of furniture where the task was so simple.
Do you have the right project that you know you’ll love and want after you are done? Why spend the hours, days, weeks and even months working on something that will have no value to you afterwards?
Then the stripping away of the old begins. Are the corners and seams of the old finish cleaned out, or did you just strip away the old finish from the front surfaces that others will see? Will you be able to look back at it when done, and say, “I did my best?”
After stripping, are there joints that need to be repaired? Were they prepared properly? Did you glue them well?
Are you going to stain the piece before applying the proper finish? No stain? What color stain? Light? Dark?
What type of finish? Tung Oil? Varnish? Poly? Or something else?
As I thought through this whole process I was reminded how similar this process is to our relationship with God.
I know there are times where we feel like one of these old, broken down discarded pieces of furniture. What good are we? Why am I here? What do I have to offer anyone? I’m just me! But, my friend, God not only has a level of affection for you, but He loves you with all that He is. He loved you so much that in Genesis 1:27 it says :“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” If we understand that the fullness of God’s beauty can be seen in the fullness of His creation, then we also can see that the fullness of God’s image can be seen in the beauty of the total picture of “male and female.”
Now, even as we were created in the image of God, we were also given the freedom to choose right or wrong. Man and woman rebelled, and sin entered the world. Romans 3:23 tells us: “… all have sinned.” Me, you, the Pope, Billy Graham, our loving Grandma … everyone.
But the promise of God can be found in Psalm 103:11-12 where it says: “For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is his love for those who fear him; as far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us. So, as we read what David wrote, we can see where God not only loves us, but He provided a way for us to come back to a restored relationship with Him.
I John 1:9 tells us how that happens: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins …” Romans 10:9 goes on to say: “… if you confess with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord’, and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”
So God loves us! He lets us know what separates us from Him. He tells us what we can do about it. But then, again, God wants to reassure you about how very much He loves you! Not what you’ve done, whether good or bad. He loves you! You don’t have to “clean up your act.” He loves you! John 3:16 says it all: “For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” If the Creator of all the universe ... if the One who was God before time began and will be when time as we know it ends ... if the One who gave his only Son for you and for me tells us: “I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with loving-kindness,” we can know how much He loves us!
If we can invest this much time and love in refinishing a piece of furniture, what does it say about how great the love of God is, who has done so very much more for us? He loves us. He removes the stains of sin. He mends broken hearts, and in Him, we are a new creation. Let me tell you about my Jesus!
Jack Droste is the pastor at Henriette Free Methodist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.