The effectiveness of recycling has been in question as of late with the demand of recycled goods being on the decline. “China is no longer buying recycling from the U.S. causing a shrinking market for recycling,” said Pine County Land Services Director Caleb Anderson at a recent Pine County Board of Commissioners meeting where recycling was discussed.
Pine County currently spends $120,000 annually on recycling. Minnesota statute requires counties to recycle 35% of total solid waste generated. Currently, the county has five recycling sites (Willow River, Bruno, Sandstone, Hinckley, and Pine City) with limited recycling service available among waste haulers.
Anderson said the county is pulling back on programs and has had to subsidize the program as it is no longer profitable. “We’ve gone from 12 recycling sites to 5,” noted Anderson. He said that one of the main things they’ve looked at is if sites are unmanned or not. If recycling is clean, meaning people aren’t mixing garbage with recyclable products, there is more value.
The Bruno site is the only northern Pine County site but also costs the county $33,600. To save money, the county has considered closing the Bruno location, which is the only unmanned site.
The company currently handling all of the county’s recycling is Cloquet Riverside Recycling who informed the county that they would need to increase their cost for the year by $31,881 over the 2023 budgeted amount. Anderson added that the other hauler options do not handle recycling.
Commissioner Steve Hallan said that the problem with recycling is that it’s often contaminated and it has to be sorted through which is costly, and often the recycling ends up going in the garbage regardless.
“It takes babysitting to make sure things go in the right spot and make sure there is no garbage,” Anderson added.
Commissioner Matt Ludwig asked if there was a way to save the taxpayers money and phase out the site until people can bring it somewhere else. Commissioner Terry Lovgren added that she knows of an 84-year-old woman who brings her recycling to Sandstone from Hinckley. “It’s doable,” she said.
Bruno Mayor Doug Bleckinger was present at the meeting and advocated for the site adding that he fears the recycling would just go in the ditches.
Hallan said that the county had to pay more than the current cost to PHASE to have their workers sift through the recycling. He suggested that they continue the Bruno program through the year.
“It’s the cost of doing business. Bruno is in Pine County and I’m sticking up for Bruno,” said Hallan. “We’re all in this together.”
Commissioner Josh Mohr brought up the idea of the county paying money toward each homeowner’s curbside pickup bill for recycling. “If we paid $5 per stop across the whole county .. I’m with Steve on this and think there is something we can do better,” he said.
Lovgren agreed with Hallan and said, “I support keeping Bruno and seeing where we can go from there.”
Hallan added, “Let’s forge ahead for this year but are asking that alternatives are created.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.