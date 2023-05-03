Pine County Board of Commissioners

The Pine County Board of Commissioners discuss the current state of recycling in the county at a recent board meeting.

 

 T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

The effectiveness of recycling has been in question as of late with the demand of recycled goods being on the decline. “China is no longer buying recycling from the U.S. causing a shrinking market for recycling,” said Pine County Land Services Director Caleb Anderson at a recent Pine County Board of Commissioners meeting where recycling was discussed. 

