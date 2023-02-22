Garland Kotek

March 10, 1940 - February 11, 2023
Garland Lee Kotek (Gar) passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his Mesa, Ariz. home on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the age of 82. The day was bright and beautiful, just like Garland.
Garland was born on March 10, 1940 to Bernard and Adeline Kotek of Pine City, Minn. He was the first of two sons and spent his childhood years on the family farm in Pine City. Garland enjoyed all aspects of farming, as well as participation in 4-H and competing with music and animals at the Minnesota State Fair. Garland was a trombone playing member of the marching band and Pine City Drum and Bugle Corps, as well as a member of the rocket club. His keen interest in science and space led to the nickname “Rocket Man” by his high school classmates. He also played the piano accordion.
After high school graduation, Garland attended the University of Minnesota where he obtained a B.S. in Mechanized Agriculture, B.A. in Agriculture Education, Master of Education, and fellowships in Higher Education Administration. He met his loving wife and life partner, Kaye, while at student at the U of M. After graduation, Garland served in the U.S. Army and Airforce National Guards.
Most of Garland’s professional career was spent at what is now Pine Technical & Community College (PTCC), first as a Farm Management Instructor (six years), then as Founder and Director of Continuing/Adult education (six years) and eventually as the VP of Academic Affairs (17 years). Garland led many of PTCC’s accomplishments including national accreditation, joining the Minnesota State College & University system, and introducing technology in all facets of the organization.
Garland retired in 2001 but continued his service to the community as a board member and treasurer on the Cross Lake Area Water & Sanitary Sewer District for ten years. He was also a long-time member of Pine City Lions Club. He belonged to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Pine City for over 50 years, where he participated in the men’s bible study and breakfast club.
Gar and Kaye enjoyed over 60 years of marriage, raising three children, Lori Kotek, Sondra Glenn (Jim) and Jeff Kotek (Jenny). He was blessed with four grandchildren, Jordan and Jared (Jeff), and Kallen and Abby (Sondra). Gar adored his wife and family, traveling with them and teaching life lessons. Together, Gar and Kaye enjoyed many wonderful years together, both living on the water in Pine City and at their winter home in Arizona. Gar was kind, compassionate and patient, and enjoyed a great sense of humor. He was a quiet man, but his words were filled with wisdom.
Garland is proceeded in death by his mother, father, brother Robert, and infant son Terry. He is survived by his wife Kaye, three children, four grandchildren and many other cherished family members.
A reception was held in the Lakeview Room at Fountain of the Sun, in Mesa, Ariz. where Garland and Kaye reside in the winter months on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life is being planned in Garland’s hometown of Pine City, Minn. early this summer, when Kaye returns to the area. An announcement will be posted in the Pine City Pioneer, once details are finalized.
