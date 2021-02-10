Garry Orvis

Garry Wayne Orvis passed away on Jan. 24, 2021, at Sandstone Nursing home at age 78 - just four days before his 79th birthday.
Garry was born on Jan. 28, 1942, to Floyd and Mary (Stransky) Orvis, seconds behind his twin brother Larry, in Mission Creek Township, Hinckley. He grew up on the farm his grandfather, Frank Orvis, bought in 1926, and attended Hinckley public schools.
Garry worked various jobs in his lifetime. In his younger years, he worked on dairy farms and on Lawrence Mans’s turkey farm. He was a milk man hauling canned milk, a carpenter, and finally retired from the Hinckley Grand Casino, making lasting friends along the way.
Garry enjoyed classic country music and would play along with his guitar and sing. He appreciated that the staff at the nursing home always kept the music playing for him while he was there. He liked helping other people, whether it was borrowing them $20 or giving them a helping hand. Best of all, he liked reminiscing and remembering old friends.
Garry loved the outdoors and nature. In his later years, he spent a lot time at his sister Phyllis’s country home watching the deer and flocks of Canadian geese at the wildlife pond. He spent many evenings sitting on the deck watching the stars and constellations, and simply admiring God’s work.
Garry is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mary Orvis, and his brothers Everett, Robert, Larry, and Richard. He is survived by his son, Troy (Sheila) Orvis; daughters Laura Orvis, Amber (Alex) Argo, Rebeka (Jamie) Suitz; sister Phyllis (Gary) Kirchmeier; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He will be missed by many old friends as well as his classmates from the Hinckley Class of 1960.
