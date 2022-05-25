Gary Charles Adolph Miller passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at his home in Rush City, Minn. Gary Charles Adolph Miller was born May 24, 1940 in Rush City, Minnesota to Adolph and Aldred (Bergendahl) Miller. He helped his father with farming while attending a “one room” country school. He graduated from Rush City High School in 1957.
Gary loved farming and driving his H Farmall that he kept after the farm was sold. His work career started at the Rush City feed mill, the Rush City Co-op followed by Plastech Research in Rush City where he worked for 38 years.
He married Beryl Bliss. Children: Robbyn born in 1963 and Ryan born in 1965. After being alone for a time, (we all know Gary loved to be with people) he met Sharon Berglund at Moulton’s Rollerdrome in Rush City. They were married December 30, 1972; in a ice/snowstorm. Children: Chad born in 1974 and Jody born in 1976.
Gary was certainly a “people person” and thrived on being with them. If there was someone he didn’t know, he would quickly find out who they were, where they were from, and make them feel welcome. It was a gift from God that he used very well in church.
He also used this gift of making people welcome at Timberline Campground in Sturgeon Lake where Sharon and he camped for 40 plus years. In their later years they lived and worked at Timberline all summer, loving the outdoors and the people, plus staying physically active.
His pride and joy was his family. There are so many fishing, camping, hunting, stories and tractor rides that all include his family. He loved talking about his kids, grandkids, and his great grandson, Walker.
He had one sister, Fern, who along with their parents, preceded him in death.
Gary is survived by his wife Sharon; children Robbyn (Michael) Haley, Ryan (Stephanie) Miller, Chad (Jen) Miller and Jody (Tim) Reynolds; 11 grandchildren Ashley (Tanner Hardy) Miller, Hannah (Colin Fritze) Miller, Abbey (Corey) Holthaus, Isaac Haley, Micah Reynolds, Kelsey Reynolds, Joren Miller, Sadie Miller, Carter Miller, Brooks Miller, and Teyah Miller; Great Grandchild Walker Holthaus; Adopted family Kerry, Kim, Kole, Konnor, Kameron, and Karly Jusczak. Many other family and countless friends.
Pastor Tim Adams will officiate at services for Gary Miller; 11 a.m. Friday May 27, 2022 at the Journey North Church in Pine City. A time of visitation/gathering is planned; Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and one hour prior at the church Friday. Gary will be interned in the Free Mission Cemetery, northwest of Rush City at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Journey North Church or the Free Mission Cemetery. Gary will be buried at the Free Mission Cemetery in a private family burial. The land for the cemetery was donated by Gary’s grandfather. Gary and Sharon have been care-taking this country cemetery for years.
Funeral arrangements for Gary Miller are entrusted to: Funeral And Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
