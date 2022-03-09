Gary L. Ausmus

Gary Lee Ausmus was a gentle and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He passed away on March 3, 2022, at the age of 84.
Gary was born to Fredrick and Alvina Ausmus on Aug. 25, 1937, in Mission Creek Township. He grew up on a dairy farm east of Beroun where he worked alongside his dad. In 1966, Gary took over the farm, which is now in its fourth generation.
He joined the National Guard in 1955. Gary met the person he always referred to as the “love of his life,” Janet Kirchberg, in the winter of 1960 at Pine Camp Ballroom. They married on a snowy day in January of 1962, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 27. They had friend groups and neighbors that were active in card playing and dancing.
Five children were born to Gary and Janet: Ronald, Susan, Brenda, Amy, and Michael. They enjoyed many fun family activities and adventures working and playing on the farm together.
After retirement, he and Janet passed the farm along to next generation. They took numerous trips throughout the U.S. and enjoyed many fishing and camping excursions.
He so enjoyed family and loved his grandchildren. They had many adventures with their grandchildren, including fishing trips, overnight stays, and newly created traditions that allowed the family to get together regularly. He was thrilled when great grandchildren started arriving.
Gary is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Ausmus, of Pine City; children Ron (Laura) Ausmus of Beroun, Susan (Greg) Engel of Saint Cloud, Brenda (Doug) Meehl of Monticello, Amy (Craig) Chatt of Centerville, and Mike (Gina) Ausmus of Pine City; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers/sisters-in-law: Gertrude Ausmus of Rush City, Ed Ellingson of Hartford, Wisconsin, Shirley Kirchberg of Rush City, Jack (Helen) Kirchberg of Pine City, Bernie (Carol) Kirchberg of Rush City, Mariel Resch of Lino Lakes, Joe (Diann) Kirchberg of Pine City, Betty (Cecil) Selness of Bloomington; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Fredrick and Alvina Ausmus; parents-in-law Francis and Alberta Kirchberg; grandson Lucas Lund; granddaughter Meredith Ausmus; siblings Benjamin Ausmus, Goldie Ausmus, Evelyn Ellingson; and brothers/sisters-in-law William Kirchberg, Margaret and Donny Bible, Jim Kirchberg, and Frank Resch.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Gary Tuesday, March 8, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday evening with a 6:30 p.m. rosary at the Swanson Funeral Chapel and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church in St. Anthony Commons. Interment took place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Beroun.
Funeral arrangements for Gary Ausmus are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
