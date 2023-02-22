Gary Stumne of Pine City passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 surrounded by his family at his home at the age of 86.
Gary Floyd Stumne was born Dec. 6, 1936 to Henry and Grace (Gottschalk) Stumne in Pine City, Minn.
Gary attended school at Earle Brown Elementary, Jordan Junior High and North High Schools. He attended Dunwoody Institute as an Apprentice in the Journeyman’s program and became a licensed Journeyman Pipefitter. He was a Proud member of the Pipefitters Local #539.
On Dec. 5, 1958, Gary married Joan Kringlie of Portland, N.D. They lived in Brooklyn Center, Minn. where they raised four children.
Gary loved his family, friends, and life. He was a hardworking man who took his family on many trips and adventures. He loved to golf, travel, fish, hunt, four wheeling, games, and making new friends in every place he went. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family whom he loved very much.
Gary is survived by his wife Joan Stumne of Pine City; children Bryan (Karen) Stumne of Pine City, Brent Stumne (significant other Heidi Haavisto) of Danforth, Beth (Mark) Emslander of Pine City, Barb (Doug) Bramer of Andover; grandchildren Andrew (Kim), Ryan, and Adam (Hayley) Stumne, Joseph, Jacob, and Holly Emslander, Elizabeth (Daniel) Hinnenkamp, Katie and Hannah Bramer; great-grandchildren Caleb, Briana, and Sawyer Stumne; brother Alve (Lu) Stumne of Pine City; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Grace Stumne; brother Glenn (D’anne) Stumne; daughter-in-law Sandy Stumne; parents-in-laws Joseph and Evelyn Kringlie.
Pastor John Stiles officiated funeral services for Gary: 11 a.m.; Thursday, Feb. 23, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment took place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Memorials in Gary’s memory may be directed to the: Mesothelioma Foundation
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
