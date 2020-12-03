Gas was spotted at $2.07 per gallon in Pine City on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, putting it higher than the state average but about midway between the lowest and highest prices for gasoline in the state.
Minnesota gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.95/g on Nov. 30, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 stations. Gas prices in Minnesota were 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 50.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota on Nov. 30 was priced at $1.69/g while the most expensive was $2.14/g, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline rose 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.11/g on Nov. 30. The national average was unchanged from a month ago and stood 47.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“As the nation saw subdued traffic for Thanksgiving, gas prices have been mostly stable in the last week as gasoline demand plummeted to the lowest since spring as Americans stayed closer to home,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With oil holding near a pandemic high around $45 per barrel, we may see additional upward pressure in the weeks ahead, but it’s unlikely to be earth shattering. We’re likely to remain in somewhat of a limbo until early 2021 or vaccines begin to see widespread distribution and Americans slowly start venturing back to their normal lifestyle – if they ever do.”
Historical gasoline prices in Minnesota and U.S. average
Nov. 30, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
Nov. 30, 2018: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
Nov. 30, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)
Nov. 30, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
Nov. 30, 2015: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)
Nov. 30, 2014: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
Nov. 30, 2013: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
Nov. 30, 2012: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)
Nov. 30, 2011: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
Nov. 30, 2010: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices
Wisconsin- $1.92/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.91/g. • Fargo- $1.90/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.93/g. • Twin Cities- $1.93/g, unchanged from last week’s $1.93/g.
