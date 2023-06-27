Gene Anderson passed on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at his home in Rock Creek at the age of 87.
Eugene Anderson was born December 24, 1935 to Axel and Sylvia (Carlson) Anderson on a farm in Rock Creek Township, Pine County, Minnesota.
He attended Rock Creek Elementary and in 1953 graduated from Pine City High School. In 1955, he volunteered for the United States Army was in Texas for basic training and Electronic Training in Colorado. He was stationed in Lorton Virginia on a Guided Missile Site as a radar operator and technician. Later he was based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and Washington DC. Gene was a proud member of the Heath-Perkins American Post #51 Honor Guard and the Knights of Columbus.
Gene also worked for 30 years at Unisys (Univac) in Saint Paul in many positions in the company. His travels with the company took him to Mexico, Haiti, North Dakota, Canada, Napa Valley, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, and Texas. After retirement, he worked at the Harris Rest Stop, mowed roadsides for Pine County and helping his brother Larry decorating.
Gene and Helen enjoyed traveling throughout the United State visiting historic sites. Helen especially enjoyed the “tourist traps.” Some of their most highlighted trips were on a Mother’s Day trip to New York visiting the Rockefeller Center, an Alaskan Cruise and the Space Center and Disney World in Florida. He was an avid outdoorsman spending many days hunting and fishing in resorts in both Minnesota and Canada.
Gene is survived by children: Brian (Judy) Anderson of Harris, Douglas (Kathy) Anderson of Maplewood, Debra (Kurt) Wendorf of Denison Texas, Beth (Chuck) Ruud of Isanti; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings: brother Larry Anderson of Rock Creek, Sharon Hampheys of Blaine, Gerry Friday (Phil) of Anoka, Sandy (Dennis) Bonk of Rock Creek, Kathy (Don) Bonneville of Grantsburg; many other relatives and friends.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents Axel & Sylvia Anderson; Helen, beloved wife of 58 years; son Timothy Anderson; daughter Lisa Anderson; grandsons Nathan Anderson, Samuel Anderson; infant sister Betty; and brother Roger Anderson.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 29 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at the Swanson funeral chapel with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. and 10-11 a.m. at St. Anthony Commons prior to the Mass.
Memorials in Gene’s memory may be directed to the:
Heath-Perkins American Legion Post #51, 525 Main St. N, Pine City, MN 55063
or
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church-CCW, 535 8th St. SW, Pine City, MN 55063
Funeral arrangements for Eugene Anderson are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
