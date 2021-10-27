Gene Johnson passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids at the age of 67.
Gene Alan Johnson was born June 16, 1954 to Glenn and Joyce (Kalsback) Johnson in Mora.
Gene was the youngest of six children; he had four brothers and one sister. The family lived in Hinckley until 1965 when they moved to Colorado. In 1968, Gene and one brother moved back to Hinckley with their father.
In 1972, Gene graduated from Hinckley High School as did his future wife Elizabeth “Beth” Jensen. Gene and Beth were married Dec. 28, 1985; they were truly each other’s world. Although they didn’t have children there were many four legged ones who were like their children. The Boxers were Gene’s babies for sure. They made their home in Hinckley and in 2013 moved to Brook Park.
Gene was a meat cutter for 20 years and a carpenter for 21 years. In August of 2020 he retired. He enjoyed feeding the birds and checking out the many different varieties visiting his home. He continued woodworking making many handmade items; benches, shelves, counter tops and toys just to mention a few things.
Gene loved his family and friends and always made you feel welcome. He looked forward to deer hunting season because he not only got to hunt he entertained many family and friends. It would become a party when family and friends brought their deer to “Buck”, using his meat cutter expertise cutting the meat in his garage.
He is already greatly missed.
Gene is survived by his wife Beth; siblings Darrel Johnson, Brenda (David) Vohs, Gregg (Nancy) Johnson, Scott Johnson; many nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Joyce Johnson; brother Lynn Johnson; mother-in-law Nina Baldwin; nephew Mark Ziegler; sister-in-law Arlene Jensen.
A celebration of Gene’s life was held Monday, Oct. 25th from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Swanson Funeral Chapel.
Funeral arrangements for Gene Johnson are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
