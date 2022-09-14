Genice “Ginny” Cummings of Pine City passed away peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with cancer at the young age of 67.
Ginny was born in Minneapolis on August 16, 1955 to Neil and Marie Swenson. She grew up in the Minneapolis area where she met her husband, Alvin “Al” Cummings, and got married on May 4, 1974. They made their home in Brooklyn Park and raised 3 children. Ginny was a long-time fixture in the Robbinsdale Area Schools nutrition department, working in many school cafeterias and touching countless young lives. Ginny was involved in scouting as a den mother, impacting more young lives. Visiting with friends and family was among her favorite activities.
She loved being outdoors, fishing, sitting around a campfire and playing sports. Ginny was always the life of the party and enjoyed making others laugh. She had an infectious laugh that could be heard far and wide. She was most proud of being a wife, mother and grandmother and thoroughly enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.
After retirement, Ginny and Al moved to the family farm in Pine City where they enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and spent many weekends with the grandkids visiting. Ginny spent innumerable hours and days caring for her parents as they neared the end of their lives, even after she moved away from the cities. While Ginny and Al did not travel extensively, she was particularly fond of both Nashville and Cody, Wyo.
Ginny is survived by the love of her life Alvin Cummings; son Patrick (Kari) of Crystal, son Adam (Caryn) of New Hope, daughter Andrea (Brad) Berg of New Hope; sister Pat (Ted) Harrison of Tucson, Ariz.; 6 grandchildren: Caleb, Elika, Ella, Gabriel, Gavin and Zachary; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Neil Swenson; mother Marie Swenson (Gisvold); sister Elizabeth Kraska; brother Paul Swenson; special aunt Lois House.
She will be dearly missed.
Pastor Tim Adams officiated funeral services for Ginny 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Journey North Church in Pine City. A gathering of family and friends was held from 5-8 p.m., Monday September 12, 2022 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to: Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund, 12800 Whitewater Drive, Hopkins, MN 55343.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.