Gerald “Jerry” Hoefler passed Sunday April 11, 2021 at his home in Pine City just days shy of his 91st birthday. A gathering time is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 with an informal service starting at 4 p.m. at the Swanson Chapel in Pine City. Jerry is survived by wife Mary, daughter Roxanne (Greg) Johnson; preceded by daughters Lori and Tammy.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City~Swanson Chapel 320-629-3120 www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
