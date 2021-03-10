Gerald Parks Sr.

Gerald Lee Parks Sr. of Pine City passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the age of 69.
Gerry “Pops” is survived by his children: Darla (Jim St. Clair) Parks of St. Paul, Joseph (Jessica) Penn of Duluth, Claire (Jeff Hedin) Parks of St. Cloud, and Gerald Jr. (Mariah Phillips) Parks of Pine City; grandchildren: Tyler St. Clair, Jack Penn, Noble Ojaniemi, Justin Shegstad, Emily Hedin, and Nico Parks; sisters Kelly Dorr and Karla Nelson; brothers Larry Parks and Richard Parks; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Doreen (Lynn) Nelson, father Horace Parks, sisters Gloria Parks and Dawn Parks, brothers Phillip Parks and Bob Parks, and grandson Cole Penn.
Funeral Services for Gerry will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment with military honors will be in Birchwood Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
