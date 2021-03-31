Geraldine Othoudt

Gerry Othoudt of Pine City passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Sandstone Hospital in Sandstone at the age of 86.
Geraldine Ann Margeson was born Nov. 23, 1934 to Cyril and Agnes (Trembly) Margeson in Slayton.
Gerry worked at the Senior Citizen Center for 20 years. She loved her work with Catholic Charities. Gerry was a lifelong member of the VFW Auxiliary and was also the Pine City Citizen of the year and a Catholic Charities Honoree.
Gerry enjoyed fishing, working with flowers, playing cards and bingo. She loved visiting with her children and grandchildren along with neighbors and friends who all kept her spirits up. Gerry was an inspiration to her family and friends and she will be deeply missed.
Gerry is survived by her children John (Tammy) Othoudt of Milaca, Diana Meyer of Pine City, Laura Oser of Oak Harbor, Washington, Mary (Ger) Johnson of Pine City; daughter-in-law Debbie Othoudt of Pine City; 24 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cyril and Agnes Margeson; husband John Othoudt; sons Marvin Othoudt, Stacy Othoudt and Doug Othoudt; daughter Grace Othoudt; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Gerry: 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal was planned for one hour prior to the Mass in the St. Anthony Commons at the church. The interment took place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pine City.
Memorials may be directed to: Pine City Senior Dining or Catholic Charities.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
