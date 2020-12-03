I really have just two things on my Christmas list this year...
1. Pretty much anything related to Johnny Cash.
2. Gift cards to local businesses.
... and I’m thinking of bringing that list down to just that second item.
Folks, I don’t need to tell you that times are tough. You know it. I know it. We’ve got vaccines for this pandemic on the horizon, but in the meantime we have a lot of local folks sick with this thing, some who seem to be coming through just fine, some who have been knocked flat for days on end, some in the hospital, some in the ICU and others who didn’t make it.
And, at the same time, we have a lot of local businesses – especially bars and restaurants, but really all of our businesses – who need our help to keep operating in the days ahead.
I know we’re all looking to make a difference to these businesses during this tough time. To my mind, there are few things that would be more helpful than the purchase of a whole lot of gift cards from every local business you appreciate. Buy them for yourself. Buy them for everyone you know. Heck, buy them for strangers, or donate them to local churches and nonprofits – they’ll find folks in need who can use them.
I just received the results of survey carried out Nov. 16 through Nov. 22 by the US Census Bureau. According to that survey:
• 47.3% of U.S. small businesses believe more than six months of time will pass before their business returns to its normal level of operations.
• 11.4% of U.S. small businesses experienced a decrease in the number of paid employees in the last week.
• 19.2% of U.S. small businesses experienced a decrease in the total number of hours worked by paid employees in the last week.
That is not exactly a list of barnburning revelations. We all know that this is a season in which our businesses – and all of us really – are going to be tested. But please, support our local businesses right now as you’re making shopping decisions. Brighter days are ahead, but they’re going to be that much brighter if we all make it there together.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
