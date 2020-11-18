Though Thanksgiving has not yet arrived, it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Pine City – and the Pine Area Chamber of Commerce is ramping up efforts to promote local businesses and build community with their #ShopPineCity campaign and planning for Holiday Madness on Saturday, Dec. 5.
#ShopPineCity
Shoppers can make bank by spending money locally this holiday season. With a #ShopPineCity card in hand, customers at local stores and restaurants can get their purchases marked, and once the amount of those purchases hits $500 they can turn those cards in at the drop box at the north entrance to City Hall/Chamber Offices at 315 Main Street South, Pine City MN 55063 - or just mail them in to the Chamber at that address.
Each card submitted gives the entrant a shot at one of three prizes: $300, $200 or $100 in Chamber Bucks, which can be used at any participating business.
Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Becky Schueller said they know that shoppers don’t always remember to bring their cards along to get punched, so they’ve made it easier to track local purchases.
“We know that people are doing things a little different because of the pandemic right now,” Schueller said. “A couple of little tweaks that we’ve made to it this year is simply the option for community members, like myself, who do things like online grocery pickup, are doing carryout things. If you ask for receipts from your businesses and collect $500 in receipts, submit your original receipts – mail them in or drop them off to the Chamber. We’ll tally them up and put your name into the drawing.”
All submissions must be received by Nov. 30.
Holiday Madness
Schueller hopes that folks feeling festive will enjoy getting a little bit turned around in a “Reverse Parade” for Holiday Madness on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 5-7 p.m., with drivers going past stationary floats and exhibits rather then standing on the street corner watching them pass by.
“We have to do it differently this year,” Schueller explained. “All of the parade units that get lit up are going to be parked and stationary. We’re going to start with them being in the Pine Technical & Community College parking lot, so people will start there and drive through that exhibit area. But then we’re hoping to work with a couple of downtown businesses as well so that they’ll be able to go see the Christmas tree that’s lit up every year, and then we’ll have a lit-up area in the park for a drive-by wave with Santa.
“Also in the park they’ll be able to pick up a family gift bag,” Schueller added. “The Pine Area Lions candy bags are going to be in there, and then we’re offering an opportunity for all our businesses to put coupons or candy or just knick-knack things to promote their businesses during the holiday as well. I’m super excited about it.”
Schueller said she hopes to have other safe and fun activities ready to go as Dec. 5 comes closer.
“We have a community that has been really supportive of these new ideas,” Schueller said. “We’ve seen the participation in that and it’s encouraging. We just want to make sure we’re doing things in a way that’s safe for our community. We’re just trying something new. And who knows? Maybe we’ll have more participation doing it this way. You don’t have to have a float. You can bring some blow-up yard ornaments and create a display right there in the parking lot. So I’m excited.”
For more information, or to sign up for the Holiday Madness reverse parade, contact Schueller at 320-322-4040 or pinecitychamber@gmail.com, or visit http://pinecitychamber.com/holiday-madness/
Welcome to the discussion.
