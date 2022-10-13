It’s that time of year again when we mail out our free issues of the Pioneer for this week and for two weeks after that on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27. The goal is to give the Pine City community a glimpse of what they would be receiving each week if subscribed.
If you’re reading this now, there’s a good chance you’re a subscriber to the Pioneer, and we thank you and appreciate your faithfulness. But if you’re reading this now and you’re not a subscriber, we want to invite you to subscribe with a sweet deal.
Warning: This sounds like a commercial but is true
In this issue, and the next two issues, you’ll find a form to fill out to receive 14 months for the price of 12 months and for a price of $41 The offer is valid for new local subscribers, and ends Nov. 30 of this year. All print subscribers have access to our online news and will see breaking news as it comes out, not running into a paywall.
Personally, I think this is a great deal considering other comparable papers outside of our corporation cost much more to subscribe. We try to keep costs down, but it’s not free to put out the news each week.
What you’ll get each week
If you subscribe, each week you’ll see local breaking news (crime and crashes) and hard news such as government reporting to help keep on top of what your government is hard at work doing with your tax dollars. It’s not always possible for citizens to get to each city council, county board, school board meeting or township meeting, but we do our best and have paid reporters to cover these beats so you don’t have to.
One of our favorite things to cover is people! The section we get the most feedback about is our “Secrets to Longevity” series where our reporter, Shirley Schmidt, interviews local seniors who have reached the 90-year milestone. She asks them to share about their lives and any secrets they have practiced to help them stay strong and lively. We think people’s lives are intriguing and often inspirational, and it seems our readers do as well.
We also seek out other human interest stories where people are doing interesting and motivational things to help better our community and the world.
We cover politics, both leading into the election, to give readers a better understanding of the candidates, and breaking election results online. We try to stay non-partisan unlike the larger media outlets in the state. Just this week, I noticed a prominent state media outlet dedicating not only the front page to sing the praises of a certain gubernatorial candidate, but two inside pages as well. We know this kind of partisanship in journalism is wrong and wrong for our readers which is why we have stringent rules during the election season on things like letters to the editor, rebuttals and coverage of candidates during elections.
Other features you’ll find on a weekly basis are sports reporting from our amazing sports reporters, Andrew and Heidi Burger. They work at the school and have an inside connection to the happenings within high school sports.
We feel the school is the heartbeat of the community and are thankful for this coverage from Andrew and Heidi. There is something special about following your hometown team as they take a win over the rival Mustangs or continue on in section play-offs which is happening now with our girls’ tennis team! It’s always a great day to be a Dragon!
We’ve expanded our opinion page to include local voices on a rotation, both community and faith-based. You may not always agree with what is said, but diverse opinions and the First Amendment is what keeps us from being like China in that regard, right?
I don’t believe Pine City is in jeopardy of losing their local paper like some small town communities have and are experiencing, but without continued support from the community in the way of subscribers and advertising, we wouldn’t have a paper.
If you’re currently advertising or considering it, know that you’ll be exposed to the largest readership base in the area, with a total reach of 10,385 readers between print, online and social media. And when advertising in one of our sample issues, businesses and organizations will reach all the readers within the Pine City zipcode.
Thank you to the current subscribers, future subscribers and to advertisers!
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
