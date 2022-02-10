The first few months of any City Administrator’s tenure is usually a blur: Meeting new people; learning the culture of the Community; jumping into endless projects which were left unfinished; hiring new staff; and creating a vision for the future of the community.
Pine City is blessed with a lot of great residents, many of which selflessly volunteer their time and efforts towards projects which make Pine City a great place to live. . . but I challenge you to ask yourself: “Is your voice heard in the community? Do you have talents which can help make Pine City an even better place?”
Each month, the City works with volunteers who use their expertise and voice their thoughts on how the City should run programming for its parks, prioritize its street maintenance program, address planning and zoning issues, and even revise existing ordinances and procedures which affect the residents of Pine City. Many of those boards or committees have long-standing members, but there are also many vacancies. There is a need among the City to fill those positions, and now, with many new and eager staff, it is a great time to volunteer and share the knowledge and your passion for making Pine City even better. Fresh eyes and opinions are always valued. All you have to do is contact City Hall or go to our web page.
In the coming months, city staff will be busy with many projects which affect the citizens of Pine City and we need your input. The Planning Committee will be updating the City’s Comprehensive Plan, which affects the long-term vision for zoning and how Pine City should look in the future.
Additionally, public input will be requested as the City works on strategic planning which prioritizes the projects to be addressed the next few years. What is your vision for the Old Government Center Building? How can that remain a centerpiece for the City? What festivals or park projects would you like to see? What recommendations do you, as Pine City residents, have for improving overall services? How would you like to see your tax dollars prioritized?
Those decisions will ultimately be made by city representatives on the City Council, but is your voice being heard? Get out there and let us know what you think? Your input is valuable, but it will never be heard if you do not participate in city polls or information gathering sessions.
I have enjoyed my first few months in Pine City. I am excited to meet and work with people who are passionate about this community, but there are many people left to meet. I look forward to hearing from many of you and hearing your suggestions regarding the future of this great community ... and if you have the time, please give back. Volunteer for one of the City’s numerous advisory boards. Your service is appreciated.
Scott Hildebrand is the Pine City Administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.