“We have a situation,” I told my publisher, Jeff, last week. “We have a ghost. It’s in Tami’s office.”
It all started when Tami, our sales rep, and I were talking about ads and stuff, and I was writing on her whiteboard while she was seated in her desk behind me, with the window to the left of us.
In the corner of my eye, I saw a shadow go past the window, so I turned to see what it was and then saw the curtain make a big swoosh. Not just a little blowing in the wind type thing, but a big swoosh. Almost like something had passed through it.
So I turned to Tami and asked, “Did you see that?” She said she did.
I asked if the curtain normally does that. “That’s never happened before,” she replied. This made my very furry arm hair stand up. Tami was a little spooked too.
We did some investigating to see if there was a nearby vent or a leak in the window of the old building. There wasn’t either of those.
I then proceeded to text Mike, who happened to be in Florida, and asked him, “Hey if you’re just sitting around on the beach and bored, could you tell me about any ghost stories you know of from the Pioneer office?”
This odd question must have piqued his interest because he responded shortly after. “Everyone except for me saw a ghost! I have been there late nights and wee hours many, many times though, so either that ghost didn’t want to bother me or there is no ghost,” he said.
I told him the ghost must not be as intimidated by me and Tami. He joked that he must be a pretty fearsome character if the ghost was intimidated by him while he was half-asleep at his desk at 3 a.m. on deadline day.
So I asked him what people reported seeing at the office. He said one person believed the ghost was responsible for a lot of odd things happening, and another reported they saw the ghost of a man walk into the tiny storeroom in the back and disappear. I knew I didn’t like that storeroom, I thought to myself.
I poked around a little more and asked a recently departed employee, no pun intended, if she ever saw anything. She said she did. She said she saw a tall whitish figure standing at the bottom of the stairs that leads to our unusually creepy basement. That makes sense, I thought. She added that it seemed to mess with papers and make knocking noises when she was alone.
That was enough and all I needed to know about any ghosts in the office. I surmised from it all that a lot of people have a ghost story to tell, in the office or otherwise, but just for good measure, I did a little praying over the office that night.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
