Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
The Pine City Area girls hockey team hosted Northern Tier last week in their only matchup. The Dragons came off their holiday break with an impressive showing at the Herb Brooks classic taking third in the silver bracket defeating Waconia and Western Wisconsin. The Dragons hosted Northern Tier in Mora. In the previous matchup, the Dragons lost 4-5 in a close contest that could have gone either way. This game was no different.
Northern Tier would get on the board first on a power play goal late in the first period on a cross checking penalty. Each team flung five shots at the goal as teams battled for puck possession and control over center ice. The second period, Northern Tier added to their lead early on an even-strength goal. The remainder of the period was all Dragon defense as the girls fought off four penalties.
The Dragons committed nine penalties on the night and held Northern Tier to just one power play opportunity. Ava Rydberg would add the lone Dragon goal with five minutes remaining. The Dragons put on the full ice press in the third period hurling fourteen shots on goal. They only gave up two shots; the impressive part of those shots is the Dragons were shorthanded for much of the period.
The final score was Northern Tier 2, Dragons 1.
The Dragons move to 7-7 on the season. The Dragons average 2.93 goals per game while giving up 2.50. The Dragons take the ice with Chisago Lakes in back to back events followed by hosting Eden Prairie and end Saturday at the Hippodome versus Rock Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.