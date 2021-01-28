The Pine City girls basketball squad was able to come together as a team and pile up the points in a pair of big wins this week over Rush City and Ogilvie, giving them a 4-0 record.
Pine City 61, Rush City 42
Coach Ted Hasz said the Tigers came to court ready to play.
“Anytime rivals get together, you never can predict how the game will go,” Hasz said. “The kids had some great plays to start the game especially in transition.”
The Dragons jumped out to a 24-9 lead, but Rush City wasn’t about to let them get away with a blowout win, and cut the lead to 25-20 with a few minutes left in the half.
Hasz said that in the second half the Dragons were able to break the game open a bit and were able to come away with the victory.
“Coach Keller does a great job with the kids in Rush City, so we were happy to get the conference and section win,” he said.
Hasz shared player stats: Ellie Hasz had 22 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Sophie Lahti had a double double with 20 points 12 rebounds and five assists. Karly Jusczak had nine points, two steals and two blocks. Kloey Lind had five points and seven rebounds. Meredith Kolling had three points, seven rebounds and three blocks, Ella Sell had two points, Maddie Berglund had four assists and Carissa Nascene had three rebounds and three steals.
“Rush City was able to expose a few weaknesses that we need to shore up,” he said. “Those are things that you want teams to do to you early in the season so that those things can be worked on and improved upon.”
Pine City 92, Ogilvie 64
Hasz noted that a high school team will win most of the time when they put up 92 points
“The game was very entertaining for fans with a lot of action and transitions baskets,” he said. “The girls showed how versatile they are on the offensive end of the floor by scoring in many different ways and with our whole roster of players contributing.”
However, he said the players’ defensive skills could still use some time in the workshop.
“They are not major things, but some little things that will make it much tougher for their opponents,” he said.
Pine City built up a 48-31 half time lead. The team went on a couple of big runs in each half, and were able to stretch the lead to over 30 points at times in the second half.
Hasz shared player stats: Sophie Lahti had her first 30 point game of her career to go along with a great floor game, including nine rebounds, six assists, five steals and zero turnovers. Ellie Hasz had 23 points, four assists and four steals. Meredith Kolling had 12 points and five rebounds. Karly Jusczak had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Kloey Lind had nine points, five rebounds and three steals. Maddie Berglund had six points and five assists.
“We are getting great contributions from all eight of our varsity players,” Hasz said . “They are learning their roles and are beginning to see what we can become.”
The Dragon varsity basketball girls squad has a challenging week ahead as they face two teams that are also undefeated in Braham and Duluth Marshall.
