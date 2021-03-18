The Pine City High School girls varsity basketball team finished up the regular season with a remarkable 15-3 record, after going undefeated in the Great River Conference, and winning the conference championship for the second year in a row. They are the number three seed in section 6AA.
Duluth Marshall 75, Pine City 55
Coach Ted Hasz said that Duluth Marshall got off to a fast start, putting the Dragons in a position where they had to play catchup.
“Marshall has a really good team,” Hasz said. “If you fall behind it is a real uphill battle.”
He noted that Gianna Kneepkins, who is on her way to Utah to play basketball next year, scored 42 points for the Hilltoppers – a score which is actually below her average of 43.5 points per game.
Hasz said that his Dragons seek tough teams to play so that they can learn from the experience.
“We scheduled some really good non-conference opponents because we knew they would show us where we can get better,” Hasz said. “We feel good about the adjustments that we can make heading into the playoffs.”
He pointed out that the Dragons had two scorers in double figures, as Ellie Hasz had 26 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks and Sophie Lahti had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Karly Jusczak had four points, six rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Kloey Lind had three points, five rebounds and two assists. Maddie Berglund had two points and three assists.
The Dragons will host Mora on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. If the Dragons advance, they will host a section quarterfinal game on Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
