The Dragon varsity girls basketball team started the season in dominant fashion this past week, with two blowout victories over conference foes Onamia and Isle.
Pine City 81, Onamia 30
It was the season opener for both teams in Onamia, and Coach Ted Hasz said that with no fans in the stands, the game had a different feel – at least at the start. But one thing hadn’t changed. The student athletes and coaches were happy to be playing basketball again.
The Dragons were able to jump out to a 48-19 lead in the first half.
“We really shared the ball well,” Hasz said. “The kids were able to make the extra pass to go from a good shot to a great shot.”
The Dragons cruised to victory in the second half, and Hasz said all eight varsity players were big contributors to the victory.
Ellie Hasz had 28 points including six three-pointers on eight attempts. She also contributed four rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Sophie Lahti had a very nice floor game with 16 points, eight assists, six steals and six rebounds. Kloey Lind was also in double figures with 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal. Meredith Kolling had seven points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Karly Jusczak scored seven points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Maddie Berglund had six points on two three-pointers, Carissa Nascene had three points, three steals, three rebounds and two assists. Ella Sell had three points and two steals.
Hasz said it was a nice way to start the season, but there was little time to enjoy the win as the Dragons had their second game the following night against Isle at home.
Pine City 105, Isle 18
The Dragons continued their winning ways with their second conference victory in as many nights.
“We were able to get everyone, except Meredith Kolling, who is battling a minor leg injury, over 20 minutes of playing time and were able to work on fine tuning some of the little things that are so important throughout the season,” Hasz explained.
Seven Dragons scored double figure points in the game. Sophie Lahti had 24 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and five assists. Ellie Hasz had 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kloey Lind had 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and five assists. Maddie Berglund had 14 points including four three-pointers, six assists and two steals. Karly Jusczak had 12 points and eight rebounds. Carissa Nascene had 10 points, five steals and three assists. Ella Sell had 10 points, three assists and three steals.
Hasz said it was a good first week of competition.
“We are striving to get better every day,” he said. “We have a great group of kids in our program who want to work and get better. We are definitely excited about representing Pine City once again this season.”
