Girls basketball takes a win at home

The Pine City girls basketball team played their first home game of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The girls took in a nice win against the rival Mora Mustangs, 80-48.
Coach Ted Hasz said that it was a great start to the season. “All of our kids came out ready to play and after a bit of a slow start, we got things rolling pretty well,” he said.
After getting behind 7 to 4 a couple minutes into the game, the Dragons put together a nice first half and led 49-24 at the half. There may have been a few first game jitters, but those soon subsided, according to Hasz.
Hasz said the girls were able to create some turnovers with their press and turn them into some easy buckets. “We were able to see the floor and find the open person throughout the game,” he noted.
Junior, Kloey Lind, had a huge game with 36 points, 10 rebounds, 9 steals, and 7 assists. Karly Jusczak, a sophomore, also put up some big numbers with 28 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. Other players also had nice first games, Hasz noted. Carissa Nascene, a senior, had five points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Ella Sell, a junior, had five points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Senior, Maddie Berglund, had three points, five assists and three rebounds. Brook Boland had three points, six steals, two rebounds and an assist. Summer Thieman and Emma Belsheim both made big contributions especially on the defensive end.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Dragons took on St. Croix Lutheran on the road, ending the evening with a St. Croix Lutheran win and score of 67-38.
According to Coach Hasz, the Dragons played in one of the best events in the country when they participated in the Breakdown Tip-off Classic.
“It is quite an honor to be invited to such an event,” said Hasz. “It means that we have been able to earn some respect around the state over the recent years due to the success our alumni have had and also the potential of our current players.” He added that the Crusaders have one player committed to a Division I college and another one who is ranked in the top five in the state in the sophomore class.
“It was a great experience for our team,” said Hasz. “We played a great team which showed us what we need to get better at throughout the season in order to beat those types of teams by the end of the season.”
The Dragons were led in scoring by Karly Jusczak, with 17 points, followed by 12 points from Kloey Lind, and 3 points each from Maddie Berglund, Ella Sell and Brooke Boland.
“As far as first games go, we were pleasantly surprised at where we are at this point,” reflected Hasz. “We know that we need to improve in many areas, however.”
Next week, the Dragons will host East Central on Thursday evening. This will be the first conference game of the season for the Dragons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.