It was an exciting week for Dragon Girls basketball, and they did not disappoint. They started off the section tournament by hosting rival Rush City Tigers and ended it against Kimball.
Pine City 79, Rush City 59
According to coach Ted Hasz, playoffs can be a whole new game as the setting is different and emotions are high. “Rush City certainly came to play and gave us everything that we could handle. I give them a lot of credit. We were proud of the way our kids were able to battle through adversity and find a way to win,” said Hasz.
The girls came away with the win 79-59. This win advanced the Dragons to the section quarter-finals on Saturday, March 4.
Sophie Lahti had a strong game earning 32 points for the team, with 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Karly Jusczak earned 22 points, with 13 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. Kloey Lind put 21 points on the board and had 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. Summer Thieman earned 4 points, with 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, and 1 charge.
Pine City 67, Kimball 61
On Saturday, the girls versed Kimball in a very entertaining game. “Kimball has a very nice team. They came into the game with a 17-8 record and some nice wins under their belt,” said Hasz. “Kimball has some very nice size and some kids with tremendous speed and quickness. It was a great test for our team.”
The Dragons found themselves in a close game the first half, even falling behind by a few points. But just before the first half ended, they gained momentum and went into the locker room at halftime in the lead 38-33.
The second half was a nail-biter as the Dragons found themselves down towards the end. Coach Hasz said, “I was very proud of the grit and determination that the kids showed as they found themselves down six points with just over five minutes to play. The girls were determined and played very well down the stretch. It is that level of play that they are capable of and we will need to see more of as we continue on our playoff run.”
The Dragons were very determined, and their skill and athleticism showed in this game as five players played almost the whole game. They finalized the game with a score of 67-61.
Karly Jusczak had a strong game with 28 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.
Sophie Lahti earned the team 20 points, with 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals, and 1 block. Kloey Lind earned 13 points and had 10 rebounds and 1 block. Ella Sell and Summer Thieman each put up 3 points.
The Dragons will now move on to the section semi-finals on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at St. John’s University where they will play the Albany Huskies.
Senior captain Sophia Lahti commented on the upcoming game saying, “We are feeling very excited about getting another opportunity to play today!”
Junior captain Karly Jusczak said, “Saturday’s win felt great! Even though it wasn’t exactly the prettiest win, we still showed that as a team we can come together and finish it off when it is crunch time. We all feel confident going into tonight’s game to verse Albany, and we all know what we have to do to get the job done.”
Lets go cheer on our Dragons!
