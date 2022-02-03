It was all smiles to end the regular season for the Lady Dragons hockey program. The Dragons ended their regular season on a three game winning streak. The winning streak included disciplined hockey, team orientated defense and capitalizing on scoring chances from the Dragons.
Pine City 4, Princeton 1
The former Rum River conference foes were all tied up 1-1 going into the third period. The Dragons would capitalize on a power play goal from Jennae Szucs. Emma Hermanson and Peyton Perrealt would add two more goals. The Dragons outshot the Tigers 54-9 on the evening. The Dragon defense maintained control over center ice, and the Tigers struggled to gain any sustained pressure. The only Tigers goal came in the second period, on a power play opportunity from Addison Chafee.
Pine City 5, North Shore 2
The defensive trend of strong defense with opportunistic offense, continued with a win in Two Harbors versus the North Shore Storm. The Dragons outshot the Storm 33-13. While the Dragons committed more penalties, their special teams shut down the storm powerplay 0-4 in the evening. The Dragons scored first; Erin Radeke assisted by Malia Mikyska and Sam Root gave the Dragons the lead. The Storm would quickly tie it up; however, Root assisted by Arissa Rydberg and Abby Aagaard gave the Dragon a 2-1 lead at the end of one. Pine City took control of the last two periods as Lexa Valvoda scored two goals and Emma Hermanson added one to give the Dragons the 5-2 win in Two Harbors.
Pine City 3, Delano/Rockford 0
The Lady Dragons continued their fine play into Saturday’s finale with section opponent, Delano/Rockford area. The Dragons outshot Delano/Rockford, limiting their opportunities. The Dragons controlled the puck for much of the game. Lexa Valvoda continued her streak scoring the game’s first goal, assisted by Jennae Szucs. Neither team scored in the second period, but Sophia Olson and the defense battled through two penalties keeping Delano/Rockford off the scoreboard.
The third period was all Dragons. Aagaard and Szucs gave the Dragons the win and the much needed confidence heading into section play. The Dragons will not know their first round opponent until early next week; until then, expect the Dragons to continue their strong performances.
Coach Paul Kirby said, “Beating Delano was a statement win for us.” The coaching staff is hopeful for a four or five seed but won’t know until all games are completed. Coach Kirby went on to say, “The team will now have two weeks of practice before their first round playoff game. We’ll continue to stay sharp working on fundamentals, plan to rest up and take some time to recharge and look forward to competing in sections.”
It was all smiles to end the regular season for the Lady Dragons hockey program. The Dragons ended their regular season on a three game winning streak. The winning streak included disciplined hockey, team orientated defense and capitalizing on scoring chances from the Dragons.
Pine City 4, Princeton 1
The former Rum River conference foes were all tied up 1-1 going into the third period. The Dragons would capitalize on a power play goal from Jennae Szucs. Emma Hermanson and Peyton Perrealt would add two more goals. The Dragons outshot the Tigers 54-9 on the evening. The Dragon defense maintained control over center ice, and the Tigers struggled to gain any sustained pressure. The only Tigers goal came in the second period, on a power play opportunity from Addison Chafee.
Pine City 5, North Shore 2
The defensive trend of strong defense with opportunistic offense, continued with a win in Two Harbors versus the North Shore Storm. The Dragons outshot the Storm 33-13. While the Dragons committed more penalties, their special teams shut down the storm powerplay 0-4 in the evening. The Dragons scored first; Erin Radeke assisted by Malia Mikyska and Sam Root gave the Dragons the lead. The Storm would quickly tie it up; however, Root assisted by Arissa Rydberg and Abby Aagaard gave the Dragon a 2-1 lead at the end of one. Pine City took control of the last two periods as Lexa Valvoda scored two goals and Emma Hermanson added one to give the Dragons the 5-2 win in Two Harbors.
Pine City 3, Delano/Rockford 0
The Lady Dragons continued their fine play into Saturday’s finale with section opponent, Delano/Rockford area. The Dragons outshot Delano/Rockford, limiting their opportunities. The Dragons controlled the puck for much of the game. Lexa Valvoda continued her streak scoring the game’s first goal, assisted by Jennae Szucs. Neither team scored in the second period, but Sophia Olson and the defense battled through two penalties keeping Delano/Rockford off the scoreboard.
The third period was all Dragons. Aagaard and Szucs gave the Dragons the win and the much needed confidence heading into section play. The Dragons will not know their first round opponent until early next week; until then, expect the Dragons to continue their strong performances.
Coach Paul Kirby said, “Beating Delano was a statement win for us.” The coaching staff is hopeful for a four or five seed but won’t know until all games are completed. Coach Kirby went on to say, “The team will now have two weeks of practice before their first round playoff game. We’ll continue to stay sharp working on fundamentals, plan to rest up and take some time to recharge and look forward to competing in sections.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.