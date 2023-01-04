The Dragons girls hockey team opened the tournament in the silver division and a rematch with Waconia. The Dragons lost to Waconia 2-1 earlier in the season. The Dragons controlled the game with solid goaltending from Sophia Olson and disciplined defensive play. Rhiannon Ashworth and Lexi Valvoda scored two early goals to put the Dragons up early. Both teams played disciplined hockey and were able to avoid the penalty box for much of the game. Each team would score in the second and final periods. Scoring for the Dragons were Rhiannon Ashworth and Samantha Root. The goals were assisted by Arissa Rydberg, Camdyn Prokosch, Abby Aagaard, Lexi Valvoda, Jenna Szucs, Peyton Perrault (2), and Malia Mikyska. The Dragons moved into the winners bracket with a 4-2 win over Waconia.
In round two the Dragons were shut out versus Duluth. The Dragons were out shot 13 to 25. The Dragons would lose this contest 3-0 and move on to the consolation championship match with Western Wisconsin.
In the consolation round, the Dragon dominated much of the pace and play of the game. The Dragons outshot the Stars 31-18. Eighth grader Isabelle Schneider got her first varsity goal. Also, scoring goals were Lexi Valvoda, Rhiannon Ashworth, and Abby Aagaard. Those goals were all set up by teammates Abby Aagaard, Arissa Rydberg, Rhiannon Ashworth. The Dragons are now 7-6 on the season and have conference and section matchups this week: Chisago Lakes on Tuesday away and Northern Tier in Mora on Thursday.
