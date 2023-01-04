Sophia Olson

Sophia Olson had a strong weekend in the net.

 

 Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Photography

The Dragons girls hockey team opened the tournament in the silver division and a rematch with Waconia. The Dragons lost to Waconia 2-1 earlier in the season. The Dragons controlled the game with solid goaltending from Sophia Olson and disciplined defensive play. Rhiannon Ashworth and Lexi Valvoda scored two early goals to put the Dragons up early. Both teams played disciplined hockey and were able to avoid the penalty box for much of the game. Each team would score in the second and final periods. Scoring for the Dragons were Rhiannon Ashworth and Samantha Root. The goals were assisted by Arissa Rydberg, Camdyn Prokosch, Abby Aagaard, Lexi Valvoda, Jenna Szucs, Peyton Perrault (2), and Malia Mikyska. The Dragons moved into the winners bracket with a 4-2 win over Waconia. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.