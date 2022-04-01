The Pine City Dragon Girls Hockey team recently held their awards ceremony.
Head Coach Bill Aagaard said on the evening, “The end of the year wrap up was a great success at the Pizza Pub. Thank you to all the players for a fun season. Thanks to our families for their unwavering support. It was a night for some individual recognition for participation in a Team sport. Abandon self. Embrace team”
The BB32 Beau Berglund Award is a Character Award given to senior Emma Kirby with the Berglund family’s permission to the player that displays integrity, commitment and effort and reflects honorably on the Dragon Community.
Coach Aagaard explained further, “This is our first year awarding this, and the plaque will stay at the Pine City Civic Center with each athlete’s name displayed annually. We wanted it to be comparable to the Patty Kazmaier Award, the Hobey Baker and the Herb Brooks Awards but with a local touch.”
Mississippi 8 All Conference awards were given to Emma Kirby - Conference Defensive POY (Sr. Rush City), Erin Radeke (Sr. Mora) and Emma Hermanson (Soph. Pine City).
Mississippi 8 Conference Honorable Mention awards were given to Rhiannon Ashworth (Fr. Mora), Lexa Valvoda (Soph. Pine City), Jennae Szucs, (Fr. Mora), and Sophia Olson (Soph. PC).
Individual awards included the following: Emma Kirby (BB32 Character Award), Arissa Rydberg (Ms. Hustle), Solei Olson (Team Spirit), and Brylee Johnson (Most Improved).
The girls as a team were awarded the Section 5A Team Academic Champion.
