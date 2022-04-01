Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.