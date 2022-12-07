The Pine City Girls Hockey team improved to 4-1 in non-conference play over the weekend. The Dragons continued their strong performances with efficient defense and goaltending as well putting pucks on the net. The Dragons hosted North Shore Storm (1-5) on Saturday at the Pine City Civic Center, the Dragons would defeat the storm 4-1.
The Dragons scored first in the opening period on a Brenna Youngbauer power play goal, set up by teammate Lexi Valvoda. The power play goal was Youngbauers first goal of the season. The Dragons flipped eleven shots at the net while the Storm only managed five.
The second period featured a flurry of penalties including multiple tripping, hooking and roughing calls from each team. Both teams however, failed to capitalize with the extra skater. Lexi Valvoda shared her thoughts on the second period, “We need to clean up those miscues, we can’t afford to give the opponent too many penalties, good teams will make you pay.”
The Dragons had five penalties on the game but the penalty kill was able to keep goaltender Sophia Olson clean. The storm only managed five shots during the second period as opposed to the Dragons who harassed the Storm goaltender with seventeen shots on the period. Rhianna Ashworth tallied her fourth goal of the season during the second period, giving the Dragons a two goal lead going into the third.
In the final frame the Dragons got two early back to back goals in the period to take a commanding lead. Team scoring leaders, Abby Aagaard and Rhianna Ashworth found the back of the net in back to back even strength goals. Brenna Youngbauer picked up her first assist of the season setting up Ashworth.
The Storm would make it interesting with three power play opportunities in the final period, however the Dragons held on with a solid penalty kill play. The Dragons hold on in this one 4-1.
Head Coach Aagaard regarding the strong start to the season said, “We are 4-1 with preparation, execution and playing as a team. The girls are doing a great job of moving the puck around and working hard for each other. In the first 5 games, we have spread out our scoring and have 12 players with points and Sophia Olson playing strong in the net.”
The Dragons have a busy week coming, traveling to Northern Lakes, hosting Minneapolis @ Mora, and traveling down for a pivotal section game in Delano on Saturday.
