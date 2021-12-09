The Dragon’s girls hockey team took their first win of the year beating a tough Northern Lakes team 4-3 on home ice Saturday, Dec. 4.
“We started out strong and a lot of the play was in the Northern Lakes zone,” said Coach Bill Aagaard. “Jennae Suczs led off our scoring with a nice rebound shot. Northern Lakes came back with two goals and after the first period, it was 2-1.”
Northern Lakes scored 21 seconds into the second period, and about seven minutes later, the Dragons scored a power play goal from Brenna Youngbauer, assisted by Emma Hermanson and Emma Kirby.
After the second period, the score was 3-2. “We played a strong third period and battled back on the scoreboard,” noted Aagaard. “Lexa Valvoda scored the next goal after picking off the puck and beating the goalie with a strong shot. Valvoda scored the winning goal on the power play, assisted by Jennae Szucs and Malia Mikyska, with a nice shot from the right face off circle.”
Coach Aagaard noted that Erin Jeske had a strong game in net with 24 saves and her first varsity win. “We had a complete game from all the players,” he said.
The Lady Dragons will travel to Sauk Centre to take on the Prairie Centre Blue Devils, and on Saturday, they will host the North Shore Storm. “We look forward to building off our Northern Lakes win and growing as a team,” said Aagaard. “We will continue to work on limiting our mistakes and having a complete solid game effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.