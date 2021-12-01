The Dragon’s Girls Hockey team took to the ice on the road over Thanksgiving weekend in a tournament at the Marshall Red Baron Arena and had a competitive weekend, according to assistant coach, Paul Kirby.
On Friday, the Lady Dragons played Minnehaha Academy and lost 6-2. Scoring for Pine City were Arissa Rydberg and Abby Aagaard, with Erin Radeke assisting on both goals. On Saturday, the girls played Waconia and lost 4-2. Scoring in that game for the Dragons for were Rhiannon Ashworth and Peyton Perrault. This was Perrault’s first varsity goal, noted Kirby.
“We played competitively in both games,” said Kirby. “If we were able to string together a complete game of solid effort and limited mistakes, the final scores may have been different. However, untimely penalties and costly mistakes created a deficit that became too difficult to overcome.”
Coach Kirby, who acted as head coach in the absence of Coach Bill Aagaard, added that he was pleased with the girls’ efforts but unsatisfied with the outcomes.
“We’ll continue to work hard and look to improve as we move into more local competition in our section and conference,” he said.
Kirby said that the Junior Varsity team played Worthington and Marshall and won both of their games by a combined score of 20-4. There were contributions by every player on the squad as we are still missing players due to injury and illness, he added
“The Marshall Holiday Tournament was a great opportunity for team fellowship and bonding. Long bus rides, shared meals and teammates as roommates creates an environment for us to get to know each other better and learn to trust each other more,” Kirby said. “The facilities were top notch. The competition was great and it was a fun opportunity to watch our boys team compete at the same time.”
Kirby thanked the Pine City Dragon Girls Booster Club for handling meals, transportation and lodging costs. “Your continued support is much appreciated,” he added.
