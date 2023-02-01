The Dragons took down former Rum River opponent Princeton Tigers this past week. The Dragon trying to end a six game skid, were able to shut down the Tigers. Goaltender Sophia Olson  faced 15 shots as her defensive trio kept the Tigers on their end of the ice most the night. The Dragon piled up fourty five shots on the Princeton goaltender. Ava Rydberg and Emma Hermanson gave the Dragons a 2-0 lead heading into the final period. Jenna Szucs assisted by Rhiannon Ashworth put the Dragon up 3-0. The Tigers would scored their first goal midway through the third period, however the Dragons would pounce with two additional goals late by Abby Aagaard and Ashworth and leave Princeton with the win. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.