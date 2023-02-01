The Dragons took down former Rum River opponent Princeton Tigers this past week. The Dragon trying to end a six game skid, were able to shut down the Tigers. Goaltender Sophia Olson faced 15 shots as her defensive trio kept the Tigers on their end of the ice most the night. The Dragon piled up fourty five shots on the Princeton goaltender. Ava Rydberg and Emma Hermanson gave the Dragons a 2-0 lead heading into the final period. Jenna Szucs assisted by Rhiannon Ashworth put the Dragon up 3-0. The Tigers would scored their first goal midway through the third period, however the Dragons would pounce with two additional goals late by Abby Aagaard and Ashworth and leave Princeton with the win.
The Dragons continued the scoring frenzy in Two Harbors. Rhiannon Ashworth netted three goals for the hat trick. Ashworth was set up by a host of teammates, Ava Rydberg, Abby Aagaard, Jenna Szucs and Lexi Valvoda. The Dragons led 3-1 to begin the last frame and controlled much of the pace the remainder of the way. Jenna Szucs and Freshman Alana Linnell would add the final two goals. The Dragons outshot the Storm 33-19
The Hilltoppers came down to Pine City on Saturday and defeated the Dragons 7-0. The Hilltoppers outshot the Dragons 34-21. Sophia Olson and Iris Sanfter split time in the goal for the Dragons.
The Dragons will conclude their season this week with games against Breck, Princeton and Moose Lake.
