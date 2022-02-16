Pine City, 0 - Holy Angels, 4
The Lady Dragons hockey season came to end on Saturday at the hands of second seed, Holy Angels, in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Holy Angels came into the game with an impressive 21-4 record. They average almost five goals a game, play intimidating defense and give up an average of one goal per game. Their special teams are very consistent with high percentages, and they just don’t make a lot of mistakes.
The Dragons discovered how consistent Holy Angels Stars were on Saturday in the first round. The Stars outshot the Dragons 15-1 in the first period. The first goal of the evening was on an even strength goal, this was followed up with a power play goal.
The Dragons had two power play chances midway through the second period but could not capitalize on either powerplay. Credit, Holy Angels defense as they would not allow the Dragons to sustain any offensive presses. The Stars would add a goal in the second and third periods, to get to the final score of 4-0.
The Dragons ended the 2022 season with a 9-16 season.
