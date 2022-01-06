The Lady Dragons traveled to the Super Rink in Blaine to play in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic on Dec. 27-29. The first game of the tournament was against Waconia, a team they had lost to in the Marshall tournament over Thanksgiving.
The game was scoreless through the first period. Peyton Perreault would put the Dragons on the board assisted by Emma Hermanson and Arissa Rydberg. Then 39 seconds later, Emma Kirby scored unassisted on a backhand in the slot. Brenna Youngbauer would score the Dragon’s third goal of the period assisted by Lexa Valvoda.
Waconia scored a goal off the following faceoff, and after two periods, the score was 3-1. Erin Radeke would score her first varsity goal on the power play assisted by Valvoda and Jennae Szucs.
Waconia would score late in the game. The Dragons ended the game with a 4-2 win that would move them forward in the tournament.
Coach Bill Aagaard noted that Sophia Olson had a great game in net.
Pine City vs. Marshall
The second game of the Herb Brooks Classic would put the Dragons up against Marshall. This was an evenly matched game that could have gone either way. Both teams would go scoreless in the first period with play on both ends of the rink. Marshall got on the score board first in the second period.
Erin Radeke would tie the score up with a power play goal assisted by Peyton Perreault and Emma Hermanson. The Lady Dragons would go up 2-1 with a goal by Peyton Perreault assisted by Malia Mikyska. Marshall would tie the game up 9 seconds later and after 2 periods of play, the score was 2-2.
With about five minutes remaining in the third period, Marshall would score the game winner on a power play goal. Erin Jeske had a solid game in net with 33 saves, noted Coach Aagaard. The Dragons lost 2-3 which would match them up against Moose Lake.
Pine City vs. Moose
On Wednesday, the Dragons faced the #12 ranked Moose Lake Area Rebels team. The Lady Dragons came out strong and played a back and forth game for the first 10 minutes. With 10:41 remaining in the first period, Moose Lake scored.
“We got down after the first goal, and our intensity went down for the remainder of the first period,” noted Aagaard.
Moose Lake would score two more goals and after one period, the Lady Dragons were down 3-0. The Rebels would add an additional goal in the second period.
“Sophia Olson had a strong game in net with 27 saves,” recalled Aagaar. “We played stronger in the second and third periods and had some good scoring chances, but we couldn’t put the puck in the net. This would be the first time this season we have been shut out.”
Aagaard noted that the Dragon’s strength is in their team game. “We need all our players working hard every shift taking care of their responsibilities and trusting each other,” he said. “In the second half of the season, we will continue to work hard and embrace team and learn from our mistakes.”
