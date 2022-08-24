Girls tennis begins with many returning players

The Pine City High School girls tennis team is coached by Kristin Unversagt (head coach), Jeff Adams, Brenda Kloeckl, and John Eberhart. This year’s team captains are Addison Sell, Ella Sell and Allison Unverzagt.
Last year, the Lady Dragons finished their season strong with a record of 16-3. Coach Unverzagt commented, “We were undefeated in the Granite Ridge Conference and played strong into the section playoffs and state tournament. We also had Ella Sell advance in the individual state tournament.”
This season, the Dragons will be returning 10 letter winners. The Dragons have set goals to have a strong conference and section finish again this year. Unverzagt also stated the girls have their sights set on the state tournament.
When asked what are the expectations for the season this year, Unverzagt responded, “The girls and coaching staff have high goals this season as the players have worked hard in the prior years and the off-season to create an opportunity to be as strong as they are. Their determination and time is evident as they come ready to work and prepare for a strong and competitive season.”
She also commented on what she and the coaches are most excited about saying, “I am most excited to work with the girls to see them build on the success of last year’s season and continue to improve their game. It is so fun to be with them on the court. They have great energy and are an amazing group of young women! They set high goals and bring a hard working energy to practice and matches. This year’s schedule will allow many opportunities for the players to improve and see many different teams from around the state. The girls had a strong finish last season and have high goals to continue to carry on the dragon tennis tradition.”
The Girls Tennis teams roster is looking good, bringing both leadership and experience back to the team. Unverzagt stated, “We have upcoming players who have put in a lot of time this summer and will add depth to the team. It is so exciting to see the girls work together and use their experience to make our team competitive.”
On the senior girls, Unverzagt noted what each of them will bring to the team according to the coaches, “Claire Emmons brings flexibility to play either singles and doubles. Sophie Lahti brings strength with her quickness and strong net play in doubles. Dannie Maish does a great job with her strong net play. Addison Sell brings strength and consistency to our team with her groundstrokes and strategic thinking. Ella Sell is a competitor and is always pushing herself and teammates to settle for nothing less than their best. Lisa Tomczyk is a great leader with her example and work ethic. And Carly Tyberg works hard at practice to push her teammates to improve herself and teammates.”
It is looking to be a great season for the Dragons! They hosted their first tournament on Monday, August 22. They then will host a quad on Friday, August 26.
“This team is experienced and brings high goals and energy to the season,” said Unverzagt. “Their team chemistry, smiles and work ethic will be the key to our success this season. The players are great role models and have high expectations both on the court and in the classroom!”
Girls Tennis schedule 2022
Friday, Aug 19: Varsity @ St. James High School at 9 a.m.
Monday, Aug 22: Varsity Tournament @ Pine City at 9 a.m.
Thursday, Aug 25: Varsity @ St. Cloud Tech at 9 a.m.
JV Quad Tournament @ Pine City at 9 a.m.
Friday, Aug 26: Varsity Quad @ Pine City at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug 30: Varsity vs Becker at 4 p.m.
JV @ Becker at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1: Varsity @. North Branch at 4 p.m.; JV vs North Branch at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6: Varsity vs Mora at 4:30 p.m.; JV @ Mora at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10: Varsity Tournament @ Pine City at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13: Varsity @ Foley at 4:30 p.m.; JV vs Foley at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15: Varsity @. Marshall (Duluth) at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17: Varsity @ Hibbing Invite at 9 a.m.; JV Quad Tournament @ Pine City at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Varsity vs Pierz at 4:15 p.m.; JV @ Pierz at 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22: Varsity @ Little Falls at 4:15 p.m.; JV vs Little Falls at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24: JV Quad Tournament @ Pine City at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Varsity vs Aitkin at 4:15 p.m.; JV @ Aitkin at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Granite Ridge Conference @ Foley at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.