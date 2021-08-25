The girls tennis team kicked off their season with a trip to St. James to battle Marshall, St. Peter, and St. James. They worked hard the first week of practice to come out strong for our first matches of the season.
The Dragons started the day with a 7-0 victory over Marshall, continued to play strong with a 5-2 victory over St. Peter, and closed the day with a 5-2 win over St. James.
“The versatility and hard work of this team allowed us to switch our line ups and try different options for all three matches,” said Varsity Girls Tennis Coach Kristin Unverzagt. “Our doubles teams had good positioning and movement and the singles players were smart with their ball placement and placed aggressively. I am excited about the goals that this team will reach as the season goes on.”
Power Tournament
Pine City hosted the annual Power Tournament this week as they welcomed teams from Bemidji, Blue Earth, Litchfield, Mounds Park Academy, Osakis, Osseo, and Willmar.
The Dragons played well to capture a second place finish with 27 team points. Litchfield earned the top spot with 28 and Bemidji came in third with 23.
“This is always a fun tournament to host as the girls are able to compete against strong teams that we do not see during our regular season,” said Varsity Girls Tennis Coach Kristin Unverzagt. “I am proud of how hard they played and how they learned from Friday’s matches to come out stronger today.”
1st Singles: Ella Sell – Lost to Bemidji (7-5, 6-0), Won over Mounds Park Academy (6-0, 6-0), and won consolation championship over Willmar (6-2, 6-0)
2nd Singles: Addison Sell – Won over Osseo (6-4, 6-0), Won over Bemidji (4-6, 6-2, 10-5), and took first place with a win over Blue Earth (4-6, 6-4, 10-6)
3rd Singles: Brooke Boland – Lost to Mounds Park Academy (4-6, 3-6), Won over Osseo (6-1, 6-0), and won consolation championship over Bemidji (6-1, 6-2)
4th Singles: Lena Roubinek/Lily Struss – Lena lost in the first round to Litchfield (60-1, 5-7, 6-10), Lily won in second round over Willmar (6-1, 6-1) and Lena took consolation champ over Osseo (6-2, 6-2)
1st Doubles: Maddie Berglund/Allison Unverzagt – Won in first round over Willmar (6-2, 6-1), lost to Litchfield (2-6, 6-3, 6-10), and won 3rd place over Osakis (0-6, 6-2, 10-5)
2nd Doubles: Sophie Lahti/Claire Emmons – Won in first round over Blue Earth (6-0, 6-1), won over Osakis (6-0, 6-0) and won first place over Litchfield (7-6 (7-3), 6-1)
3rd Doubles: Malia Mikyska/Brenna Youngbauer – Lost in first round to Osakis (6-3, 3-6, 8-10), won in second over Blue Earth (6-3, 6-1), and won consolation champs over Mounds Park Academy (6-1, 6-1)
Playing a combination at 4th doubles was Rhaya Merrick, Carly Tyberg, Lily Struss, and Lena Roubinek.
Coming up
The squad heads to St. Cloud on Thursday to play St. Cloud Tech, Pequot Lakes, and Staples-Motley. On Friday, the Dragons host Princeton, White Bear Lake, and Minnehaha Academy in Pine City.
