Last Tuesday’s weather was hot but a little windy as the Dragons prepared to host the Great River Conference meet.
“The warmth helped some in their events, but the wind slowed some down in their events,” said Coach Jared Clementson. “Overall it was a beautiful day for a meet.”
Girls win championship
The Pine City girls won the Great River Conference Championship for the seventh straight year. The Dragons scored 198.5 points, 91.5 points more than second place Aitkin. Thirteen Dragon girls claimed All-Conference honors for their efforts in winning six of the 18 events. Three girls earned Honorable Mention honors by placing second in their event.
“We had 20 girls contribute points towards our victory,” Clementson said. “Lena Roubinek was our top point getter with 26 points. Ella Sell scored 21, Abby Aagaard scored 20, Sophie Lahti scored 19.5, and Cara Kuhn scored 16 points.”
He noted that the girls won every relay event.
• The girls 4x800m relay of Sophie Lahti, Abby Aagaard, Allison Unverzagt and Emma Belsheim won in a time of 10:58.98.
• The girls 4x200m relay of Gracie Larson, Mallory Clepper, Vivian Lahti, and Ainsley Vinaja won with a time of 1:57.36.
• The girls 4x100m relay of Emma Johnson, Lena Roubinek, Ainsley Vinaja, and Summer Thieman won with a season’s best time of 53.07.
• The girls 4x400m relay of Summer Thieman, Ella Sell, Arissa Rydberg, and Sophie Lahti won in a time of 4:25.03.
• Ella Sell won the 1600m run with a time of 5:33.74.
• Lena Roubinek won the Shot Put with a toss of 30’ 7”.
• Eva Johnson placed second in the 3200m run with a time of 12:52.94.
• Abby Aagaard had a huge personal best in the long jump to earn second place with a jump of 14’ 10.5”
• Cara Kuhn had a great day and placed second in both the shot put (30’ 4”) and discus (91’ 0” - personal best).
Third Place Finishers
• Lena Roubinek in the 100m dash (13.40 - PB).
• Vivian Lahti in the 400m dash (68.83).
• Sophie Lahti in the 300m hurdles (50.21 - PB).
• Ella Sell in the 800m run (2:30.72).
• Dorothy Miller in the triple jump (31’ 1”).
• Maggie Smetana in the discus (88’ 10”).
Fourth Place Finishers
• Eva Johnson in the 1600m run (5:50.26).
• Abby Aagaard in the 400m dash (69.31).
• Summer Thieman in the 300m hurdles (53.06).
• Emma Belsheim in the 800m run (2:35.75 - PB).
• Lena Roubinek in the 200m dash (28.80 - PB).
• Rachel Brown in the 3200m run (14:07.48 - PB).
• Dorothy Miller in the long jump (14’ 5.25”).
• Teresa Root in the high jump (4’ 8”).
Boys Results
The boys team finished runner-up in the Great River Conference Championship to Rush City. The Dragons scored 196 points, 8 points behind Rush City’s 204 points.
“This was the first time the boys team has lost the GRC since 2014,” Clementson said. “Our boys had a great meet, but Rush City over-performed and just edged us out for the win.”
Ten boys claimed All-Conference honors for winning nine of the 18 events. Five boys earned Honorable Mention honors for placing second.
• Nineteen boys contribute points towards our victory. Jeffrey Carlbom was the top point getter with 31 points and was named the GRC Track Athlete of the Year by the GRC coaches for his great performances in the meet.
• Hunter Peacock scored 25 points, George Ausmus and Caleb Fromm each scored 22 points, Charlie Ausmus scored 20 points, and Jason Thieman scored 19 points.
• The 4x800m relay team of Landon Ganote, Weston Clementson, Ronnie Martini, and Damion Torgerson won in a time of 9:45.81.
• The 4x200m relay team of Jason Thieman, Jeffrey Carlbom, Caleb Fromm, and Hunter Peacock won in a season’s best time of 1:34.41.
Clementson pointed out that the boys won every open running race – 100m through 3200m.
• Hunter Peacock won the 100m dash (11.43) and 200m dash (23.70) in a personal best times.
• Caleb Fromm won the 400m dash at the line in a personal best time of 52.55.
• George Ausmus won the 800m in a time of 2:13.46.
• Charlie Ausmus won both the 1600m (4:57.93) and 3200m runs (11:13.86).
• Jeffrey Carlbom won the long jump in a leap of 20’ 5”.
• The 4x400m relay team of Caleb Fromm, Damion Torgerson, Ronnie Martini, and George Ausmus placed second in a time of 3:47.89.
• George Ausmus placed second in the 1600m run in a time of 5:12.65.
• Jeffrey Carlbom placed second in the 200m dash in a personal best time of 23.98 and the triple jump in a personal best jump of 41’ 5”
Third Place Finishers
• Eli Fromm in the 1600m (5:17.45).
• Damion Torgerson in the 800m (2:16.94).
• Micah Overtoom in the shot put (35’ 11”.
• 4x100m relay team of Ryan Prihoda, Jake Rasmussen, Anthony Bergeron, and Landon Ganote (51.28).
Fourth Place Finishers
• Jason Thieman in the 300m hurdles (46.79) and the long jump (18’ 11”).
• Micah Overtoom in the discus (107’ 4”).
Upcoming Events:
The Sub-Section 18A meet in Milaca will be held on Tuesday, June 1st starting at 3:00pm. Individuals who place in the top four and relays that place in the top two will head to the Section 5A meet at St. John’s University on Wednesday, June 9.
Clementson said he is looking forward to seeing how many athletes (individual and relays) the Dragons can advance to the section and state meets.
“I am very proud of both of our teams and the hard work that they have put in throughout the season,” Clementson said. “This season, like most, has had its ups and downs, however, I am very proud of how our kids performed on the day it mattered most.”
